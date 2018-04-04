Blackhawk Offers Free Domestic Shipping

Mount Laurel, NJ, April 4, 2018 –Blackhawk™, the global leader in development hardware for Texas Instruments embedded processors, announced today that their online store now offers free domestic shipping to the 48 contiguous United States for all Blackhawk products.

Blackhawk is offering free UPS Ground service for all products purchased from their online store, including high-performance JTAG emulators such as the USB560v2 with System Trace, value-based products such as the XDS100v2, as well as popular pin converters and isolation adapters.

“We believe shipping costs should not stand in the way of customer experience,” said Andrew Ferrari, Director, Blackhawk DSP Operations. “One of our key objectives is to provide customers a more accessible path toward using Blackhawk products.”

For international customers and those who may require the product delivered more quickly, such as next day, discounted rates are provided for Federal Express. All shipping options are visible in the online store shopping cart.

For additional details, please visit http://store.blackhawk-dsp.com/free-shipping.

