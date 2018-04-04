Baby Borrow Rental Makes Family Vacations in Florida Convenient with Baby Car Seat Rentals

Parents planning to drive around Florida on vacation and are bringing their children along will need a car seat. Baby Borrow Rental offers quality baby car seats for rent for the safety and security of its clients’ babies and toddlers.

[FORT LAUDERDALE, 4/4/2018]—Parents flying to Miami for their vacation no longer have to spend extra on shipping excess baggage to accommodate car seats and other equipment for their baby. Baby Borrow Rental, a Florida-based rental service for baby equipment, provides car seat rentals for safe and convenient traveling.

Florida Child Car Seat Laws

Florida strictly implements car seat regulations for children below five years old. According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, the state’s laws require young kids to be securely fastened to the vehicle seat by a federally approved equipment, such as a seat belt or a built-in car seat.

Children three years old and younger have to use a separate seat or a built-in one, depending on their height. Parents are not encouraged to put toddlers on their laps or sit in front with their babies, as the airbags can be potentially dangerous for the children.

Parents who fail to comply will be fined, or points will count against their driver’s license. If harm comes to the child during a vehicle accident, it could be considered criminal child abuse.

Car Seats for Convenient Travel

Out-of-state vacationing families with children always have an extra problem to deal with when they want to move around Florida conveniently by car. They either have to have their car seat shipped, which involves baggage fees, or get one from Baby Borrow Rental for the duration of their stay.

Car seats from Baby Borrow Rental are made by well-known baby brands and have been inspected and sanitized for the safety and health of clients’ babies. The company has many car seat brands and styles, and its rental price includes delivery and assembly, to make it easier for parents.

About Baby Borrow Rental

Baby Borrow Rental offers equipment rentals for taking care of babies. Serving parents in Miami and West Palm Beach since 1972, the company has everything parents need when taking their baby on a trip.

Some of Baby Borrow Rental’s equipment are cribs, car seats, strollers, high chairs, toys, and other baby needs. It also caters to hotels and establishments that need roller beds, cribs, and other equipment.

Interested? Visit their showroom in Fort Lauderdale or make an online request at https://www.babyborrow.com/ today.