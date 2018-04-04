Analysis of Global Animal Healthcare Market Industry 2023

The report on Animal Healthcare Market by Pharmaceuticals Type (ectoparaciticides, endoparaciticides), Vaccines (poultry, cattle, swine, equine), Medicated Feed Additives (antibiotics, vitamins, amino acids, enzymes, antioxidants, prebiotics), Animal Type (farm animal, companion animal) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Animal Healthcare Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 4.5 % to 5.1 % in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Animal healthcare has become a substantial focus area for many pharmaceutical players over past decade. This is due to progressive growth registered by global animal healthcare market. Growth in this market can be credible to animal disease outbreaks linked with large scale factory farming that requires superior quality animal feed additives, vaccines and hygiene management product. Rapidly increasing pet adoption, growing need to control zoonotic disease spread and advance drug development for effective animal health are the major growth driving factors in animal healthcare market. In addition, favorable government initiatives and growing disposable income in the emerging economies may results into pet adoption and spend on their health, thereby significantly contributing in overall growth of this market. More importantly, widespread implementation of animal vaccination programs with mandatory vaccination certain countries expected propelling growth in the years to come. Increasing incidences of zoonotic disease, however, in human due to consumption of food animals will hamper industry growth.

Global animal healthcare markets will have numerous growth opportunities during the forecasted period to grow significantly. This can be attributed to growing demand for animal source protein that consequently leads to animal farming and increasing R&D focus to develop new drugs for pet cancer.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global animal healthcare market by pharmaceuticals type, by vaccines, by medicated feed additives, by animal type and by region. The market size of each segment has been provided in terms of value (USD) and volume (TONS). Market segmentation based on pharmaceuticals includes ectoparaciticides, endoparaciticides, anti-inflammatory, and anti-infective. On the basis of vaccines global market has been divided into poultry, cattle, swine, equine, dogs, cats and horse. Market segmentation based on medicated feed additives includes antibiotics, vitamins, amino acids, enzymes, antioxidants, prebiotics and probiotics, and minerals. And by type of animal market has been segmented into farm animal and companion animal.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Zoetis, Inc. (Pfizer), Merck & Co., Inc. (Intervet), Eli Lilly and Company (Elanco/Novartis), Bayer Healthcare AG, Ceva Santé Animale, Virbac S.A, Vetoquinol SA, BoehringerIngelheim GmbH, Nutreco N.V. and Sanofi S.A.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Animal Healthcare Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Animal Healthcare Market

4. Global Animal Healthcare by Pharmaceuticals (USD Billion) 2017 – 2023

4.1 Ectoparaciticides

4.2 Endoparaciticides

4.3 Anti Infalmmatories

4.4 Anti-Invectives

5. Global Animal Healthcare Market Analysis, by Vaccines (USD Billion) 2017 – 2023

5.1 Poultry Vaccines

5.2 Cattle vaccines

5.3 Swine Vaccines

5.4 Equine vaccines

5.5 Companion animal vaccines

6. Global Animal Healthcare Market Analysis, by Medical Feed Additives (USD Billion) 2017 – 2023

6.1 Antibiotics

6.2 Vitamins

6.3 Amino Acids

6.4 Feed enzymes

6.5 Antioxidants

6.6 Prebiotics and Probiotics

6.7 Minerals

7. Global Animal Healthcare Market Analysis, by Animal Type (USD Billion) 2017 – 2023

7.1 Farm Animal

7.2 Companion Animal

8. Global Animal Healthcare Market Analysis, by Region (USD Billion) 2017 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Animal Healthcare Market by Pharmaceuticals (USD Billion

8.1.2 North America Animal Healthcare Market by Vaccines (USD Billion)

8.1.3 North America Animal Healthcare Market by Medicated Feed Additives (USD Billion)

8.1.4 North America Animal Healthcare Market by Animal Type (USD Billion)

8.2Europe

8.2.1 Europe Animal Healthcare Market by Pharmaceuticals Type (USD Billion)

8.2.2 Europe Animal Healthcare Market by Vaccines types (USD Billion)

8.2.3 Europe Animal Healthcare Market by Medical Feed Additives (USD Billion)

8.2.4 Europe Animal Healthcare Market by Animal Type (USD Billion)

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Animal Healthcare Market by Pharmaceuticals (USD Billion)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Animal Healthcare Market by Vaccines Type (USD Billion)

8.3.3 Asia Pacific Animal Healthcare Market by Medical Feed Additives (USD Billion)

8.3.4 Asia Pacific Animal Healthcare Market by Animal Type (USD Billion)

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW Animal Healthcare Market by Pharmaceuticals (USD Billion

8.4.2 RoW Animal Healthcare Market by Vaccine Type (USD Billion)

8.4.3 RoW Animal Healthcare Market by Medical Feed Additives (USD Billion)

8.4.4 RoW Animal Healthcare Market by Animal Type (USD Billion)

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Zoetis, Inc. (Pfizer)

9.2 Merck & Co., Inc. (Intervet)

9.3 Eli Lilly and Company (Elanco/Novartis)

9.4 Bayer Healthcare AG

9.5 Ceva Santé Animale, Virbac S.A

9.6 Vetoquinol SA

9.7 BoehringerIngelheim GmbH

9.8 Nutreco N.V.

9.9 Sanofi S.A.

