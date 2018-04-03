Wireless Fire Detection System Market 2017: Discovers the Opportunities, Trends, Risk, Simulation, Management to 2023

The study indicates that the Wireless Fire Detection Market systems market is boosted by its flexible and comprehensive solutions of the hybrid systems and are suitable for retrofitting buildings as these systems are able to withstand or recover quickly from difficult conditions that have exclusive mode of transmission and also offers from the installation without a cable drawing. Moreover, it has smoke detector that involved a structural cost with a traditional system which tends to be high. These system are widely being used in smaller or larger scale apartments, houses, Hybrid systems are highly recommended for the use for the safety purpose. It also helps to eliminate non detected temper and vandalism.

The global Wireless security system market is expected to grow at USD$ 301.21 Million by 2023, at 7.6% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Wireless fire detection systems describes as a detection of the unwanted fire via sensors, which is connected wirelessly. The Wireless fire detection systems includes sensors, smoke detectors, call point, fire alarm and supervisory signal, monitor existing fire alarm panels and others devices that helps the system to detect the fire and take better precaution. The main feature of fire detection is sensor nodes that supports in limited processing power, low battery capacity and short-range communications. It also has the capability of sensing, establishing wireless communication between each other.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Wireless fire detection systems market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Technological advancements in wireless technology has driven the fire detection systems market. The major concerns follows the rise in safety standard that has driven the market of Wireless fire detection system. North America hold a largest market share due to rise in adoption of fire detector in the region. It also adapt the stable environmental condition, due to its wireless fire alarm system that creates an optimal solution for an application, from clean to harsh and also ensures highest life safety. The study signifies that North America region is the leading in Wireless fire detection system market. The study also reveals that Europe region is showing a positive growth in the Wireless fire detection systems devices market.

Key Players:

Honeywell International Inc. (US),

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),

Tyco International PLC (Ireland),

Siemens AG (Germany),

EMS Security Group Ltd (UK),

Halma Plc. (UK),

Electro Detectors Ltd (UK),

Sterling Safety Systems (UK),

HOCHIKI Corporation (Japan),

EuroFyre Ltd (UK),

Detectomat GmbH (Germany).

Segments:

The global Wireless fire detection system market has been segmented on the basis of product, system, installation type, end -users and region.

Wireless fire detection system Market by Product:

Panels

Sensors

Siren

Smoke Detectors

Repeaters

Others

Wireless fire detection system Market by System type:

Fully Wireless Systems

Hybrid Systems

Others

Wireless fire detection system Market by Mode Type:

Conventional Mode

Addressable Mode

Standalone Mode

Others

Wireless fire detection system Market by End-User:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Educations

Retail

BFSI

Government

Industrial

Others

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Research organizations

Fire protection organizations

Fire detection system OEMs

Fire detection system manufacturers

Consulting companies

System Integrators

Distributors

