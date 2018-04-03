Various Types of Badges and Magnet-Related Products of BadgeMags

Established in 2002, BadgeMags has been catering to the South African and global badge and magnet consumer demands with competitive prices and quality products. The company is able to supply any badge or magnet related product. Not only do they manufacture the products themselves, the company also sources them from an extensive range of suppliers and manufacturing partners around the globe.

Some of the specialised products of the company are as follows:

1. Badge magnets: BadgeMags specialises in the supply of some of the following types of badge magnets

DM metal: These are singular magnets enclosed in a metal pressing. You will find them with a zinc-plated face-disc .The face disc is imprinted on one side to enable a safe instalment. The other side is available with self-adhesive foam tape. This is sensitive of pressure. The liner has a die-cut for easy removal.

DM plastic: It is the same as DM metal except that the magnet is encased in a plastic moulding instead of metal.

2. Badge pins: the company is a professional supplier of all types of badge pins. It has been specialising in the supply of quality badge pins since 2002.These are mostly nickel-plated steel bar pins available in a variety of shapes, colours and finishing.

3. Magnets: the company specialises in the manufacture of ceramic or ferrite magnets. These magnets are constituted of iron oxide and barium or strontium carbonate.

4. Re-usable badges: BadgeMags offers re-usable badges which are highly useful to businesses that have a high staff turnover rate or a large number of employees. These badges can be bought plain or customised with the client’s logo. These come with a magnetic fitting or a pin. Multi-fit name badges, acrylic name badges and conference name badges are some of the models under this category.

5. Loose pins: two of the types of loose pins offered by BadgeMags are the Anisotropic Ferrite and Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets.

6. Metal plates are supplied by BadgeMags as adhesive plates and discs.

7. Button badges and magnetic sheetings are also some specialised products offered by the company.

Some of the clients of BadgeMags are:

Badge Plus

PDC

Maizey

Trotec

For more information refer to: http://badgemags.com/

Contact:

1 Ringer Park, Printers Way, Montague Gardens

7441, Cape Town, South Africa

Tel: +27-(0)21- 552 7643