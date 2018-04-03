Travel Safety Tips for Women Business Travelers

Business travels are generally thought of as a male territory. Women are not sent on business trips that often due to safety reasons. But rest assured, if you make a booking over a trusted Online Travel Booking and Travel Management like Roomsxpert, then all your worries can be put to rest.

Travel Light

Packing light is an important aspect of traveling safely. Do not carry the luggage of designer brands as it may attract the attention of pickpockets, thieves, and street hustlers. Additionally, heavy luggage slows you down. If you are traveling to a town that you don’t know then heavyweight luggage will just make you a magnet for robbers.

Plan Ahead

As a female corporate traveler, you must always plan ahead before embarking on your journey. Try to reach your destination before sundown. Research about your hotel and the neighborhood it is located in before you book it. You may also want to book a hotel at a place which is near to where your meetings will be.

Keep Your Money in Different Places

Do not keep all of your cash in the same place. Keep some money in your pocket, some in your carry-on, and leave some in your hotel room. You may also consider hiding a stash of cash. You can sew money in the hem of your skirtor else just keep them in your tampon box.

Dress Conservatively

Dressing modestly and like a local will make sure that you don't attract undesirable male attention. You will only act as a magnet for swindlers if you dress like a tourist. Dress carefully while being sensitive to the local culture and customs regarding clothes and make-up. By reading through such information, you will become aware about the cultures of the place that you are traveling to. It will make easy for you to simply blend into the crowd and look like a local.

Be vigilant in Taxis

If you are booking an Uber then check the ratings of the driver before you select one. Moreover, never get into a cab that is unlicensed. Many of the cabs present outside the airport are illegal and their fares may be cheaper but they are often used by criminals to target lone female passengers. Note down the license plate number and the driver’s details and you can even fake a call or for real inform another person about the details of the vehicle and the driver details for an added layer of protection.

Source:https://www.prlog.org/12700667-travel-safety-tips-for-women-business-travelers.html