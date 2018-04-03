SHUKR Hijabs Growing in Worldwide Popularity

SHUKR, an Islamic clothing company established to provide Muslims with modest yet stylish hijab and wardrobe solutions, is proud to be able to provide inspirational feature outfits and style advice to its customer base.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing is a leading producer of clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress and western sensibilities in different collections throughout the year. These collections include an array of men’s hats, a variety of long sleeved tunics and cardigans for layering, long dresses, abayas and wide-leg jeans – which can be difficult to find in mainstream clothing stores.

One of SHUKR’s favoured pieces are their wide range of hijabs. Available in a range of materials and colours, SHUKR hijabs make it easy to customise any outfit. “SHUKR is inspired by the beauty if Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with the Muslim community around the world,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner of SHUKR Islamic Clothing.

SHUKR hijabs are unique because they offer a unique blend of traditional Islamic wear and modern western styles, showcased in their silk print hijabs featuring soft florals and abstract patterns. Hijabs are also available in lightweight cotton and jersey, or a warmer wool fabric. SHUKR’s Easy Care range also makes it effortless to bring an elegant touch of style to any woman’s wardrobe. “Our goal is to provide solutions to some of the problems that Muslim women encounter when trying to dress in an Islamically appropriate and yet western way” continues Sillwood.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrOnline.com

