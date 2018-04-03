Scissor Tech Offers Matsui Progression Range Scissors for Stylists

Scissor Tech offers a range of professional hairdressing scissors, as well as maintenance services to keep scissors functional and effective.

[Scarborough, 03/04/2018] – Scissor Tech offers high-quality styling tools and services for hairdressers and stylists. The Perth based scissor company provides an affordable but functional range of Matsui Progression Scissors made from top quality Japanese materials, along with professional maintenance services.

A Useful Tool for Young Hairdressers

The Matsui Progression Range is designed for young hairdressers and stylists seeking to purchase their first pair of scissors. These sleek and lightweight scissors are created using high quality Japanese steel, often regarded as the world’s best scissor steel. They are also available in a range of colours including silver, purple, and blue.

The Matsui range is not only precise and efficient, but also affordable. They are available at comparatively low prices, which make them a good fit for beginner stylists. For customers who are unable to pay in full upfront, Scissor Tech offers payment in instalments, interest-free, through AfterPay, an online payment app.

Professional Scissor Sharpening

Aside from scissors, Scissor Tech also offers mobile sharpening, thinning and texturing services for scissors, thinners and clippers. Scissor Tech also makes sure to keep the profile of the blade intact whilst sharpening.

Scissor Tech believes sharpening scissors is vital to maintaining quality and effectiveness. Because of this, they only hire experienced professionals to perform sharpening services. Scissor Tech uses a rapid edge sharpening system well-suited to hairdressing scissors, especially bevelled edge and clamshell types. They also offer postal scissor sharpening services, available throughout Australia.

Prices are as follows:

● $45 per scissor

● $35 for clippers

● Trimmers on request

For online bookings, a booking form is available on their website.

About Scissor Tech

Scissor Tech is a company that provides professional hairdressing and styling scissors and scissor maintenance services. Established in Western Australia in 1998, the company continues to offer top-notch services at the best possible price. Products are sold online and come with a lifetime warranty against any manufacturing defects.

For more information, visit https://www.scissortechaustralia.com.au/ today.