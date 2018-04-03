Rozalie V. Jackson, M.D. Organizing New Workshops to Guide People About Choosing Effective Weight Loss Programs

Losing weight has been the Achilles heel for many people around the world who are in the process of seriously considering a program or system to help achieve their weight loss goals. This is because before enrolling in a program, people often neglect to inquire about the pros and cons of the clinic. This means that most people are stuck with a less than desirable weight loss clinic, not wanting to waste their hard earned money.

Choosing a health weight loss program can be a life-changing decision for some which is why it is advisable to follow certain guidelines before putting one’s hard earned money in a weight loss clinic. Therefore, renowned Internal Medicine Specialist Rozalie V. Jackson, M.D. has decided to launch a few workshops which will guide people, about choosing the most effective weight loss programs and the things that set her weight clinic apart from the other clinics promising similar results.

In the words of Rozalie V. Jackson, M.D. while talking about the workshop said, “Both dialogue and analysis with my patients are critical to the weight loss process, because these are the stepping stones to gaining deep understanding and trust with each patient at their own unique level.”

Dr. Rozalie V. Jackson’s clinic is known to create smart weight loss goals which are based on individual needs. She has a team of experienced medical staff who are apt at offering the best advice concerning the most suitable meal preparation technique and the revised shopping list. Her helpful team recommends the smartest weight loss goals and explain the basis on which these goals are built.

About Dr. Rozalie V. Jackson, M.D.

Rozalie V Jackson, M.D., is an Internal Medicine specialist in Long Beach, California with over 15 years of experience. She attended and graduated from Howard University College of Medicine in 2003, having over 15 years of diverse experience, especially in Internal Medicine. She is affiliated with many hospitals, including St. Mary Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

