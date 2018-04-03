RNAi Drug Delivery Market: Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry by 2022

Global RNAi Drug Delivery Market was worth USD 24.35 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 81.07 billion by 2021 with a CAGR of 27.2 %. RNAi is a defense mechanism employed by Eukaryotes to degrade exogenous genes such as viruses. It is exclusively called gene silencing. We can initiate this by injecting RNAi-based drugs into the human body which is called RNAi Drug Delivery.

RNAi Drug Delivery is an emerging therapeutic method. This method is specific to the point and has fewer side effects. It is possible to cure cancer with this method by controlling gene mutation. From 2006 onwards various clinical trials are being held and people are investing billions in this market to approve and research various types of RNAi-based Drugs.

Some factors like Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and heart diseases and innovative Applications of drug delivery market are driving this market. In addition, Research carried out in RNA Therapeutic field has also amplified the growth in Global RNA Drug Delivery Market. But, High investment and strict regulations are some of the major restraints to this market. Delivery of RNAi Drugs to specific tissues is the key challenge faced by the market.

Global RNAi Drug Delivery market is segmented based on Drug Delivery and Therapeutic Application. Based on Drug Delivery, this market is further segmented into nanoparticle drug delivery technology, nucleic acid drug delivery technology, aptamer drug delivery technology, and pulmonary drug delivery technology. Based on Therapeutic Application, the market is further segmented into infectious diseases, cardiology, oncology, neurology, ophthalmology and metabolic disorders. nanoparticle Drug Delivery is largest sub-segment in this market because of its use in selected delivery of drugs. However, aptamer drug delivery technology is the fastest growing segment.

Based on Geography, this market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America has the largest share in the market followed by Europe because of their high investments. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to increase at highest CAGR in the following five years because of increasing investments by the major players in this region

Key players in this region are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc, Access Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp., Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Calondo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Marina Biotech Inc., RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Silence Therapeutics plc, Traversa Therapeutics Inc., Tacere Therapeutics Inc., Sirnaomics Inc., and PhaseRx Inc.

