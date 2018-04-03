Rich Meats: The Leading Supplier of Meats in the Western Cape

Rich Meats has won the hearts of many and has grown to be a leading supplier of a large selection of meats in the Western Cape. Their success has led them to open a manufacturing and distribution facility in Milnerton. Currently, they supply over 200 types of cuts of meat.

Online Services: At Rich Meats, you can select any cut of lamb, beef, pork, venison online. Their online services allow you to shop meat products online just like you purchase clothes. They are known to supply fresh meat to their customers’ doorsteps. You can also choose the date of your delivery.

Meat Varieties Supplied by Rich Meats

Beef: Fresh lean beef is a rich source of minerals, proteins, and vitamins. Roasted beef, steaks, and ribs are favourites of many. Consumption of beef is good for children as it helps in growth and maintains muscle mass. At Rich Meats, you will get fresh beef mince cut, stew, sirloin, kebabs, steak and diced beef at the best value. All you have to do is order them through the company website, receive them at home and then, cook and serve.

Pork: Pork, being a type of red meat is also abundant in proteins, minerals and vitamins. Vitamin B1, found in pork helps in repairing peripheral nerve tissues and muscles. While bacon and fatty cuts may not suit everyone if consumed regularly, lean pork is sometimes recommended by the doctors as a part of the daily diet chart. From pork shoulder and streaky bacon to pork belly rib and loin chop, you will find every cut of meat at Rich Meats.

Lamb: Research says that lamb meat can lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases. They are also a good source of minerals like zinc and selenium. Choline, folate and Vitamin B12, present in lamb meat, avert storage of excess homocysteine in the body. Varieties of lamb cut available in Rich Meats are mince, whole legs, braai chops, leg steak and so on.

Besides lamb, pork, and beef, Rich Meats also supplies poultry, ostrich, venison, biltong and different sausage products. Rich Meats also promises to distribute fresh farm meats that are nutritious and maintains quality and hygiene. Their priority is to satisfy the customers through their products.

About the Company

Rich Meats started out in 2000 and has grown to become one of the leading suppliers of different varieties of meats in the Western Cape. From aged steak cuts to cold meats, biltong and droëwors, Rich Meats are supplies all of them.

Contact:

Unit 24 & 25, The Gallery Centre, Turf Club Rd

Milnerton, Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: +27 215515160