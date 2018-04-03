Pindrop Hearing Open State of the Art Facility on Harley Street

Pindrop Hearing, one of the UK’s leading experts in hearing and balance care, has announced the opening of their new state of the art hearing facility on Harley Street.

The new clinic, which is fitted with the most advanced audiology testing equipment, is one of four Pindrop Hearing locations and represents an exciting time in their development.

Commenting on the move, Rony Ganguly, Director and Consultant Audiologist says:

“We’re extremely proud to be opening our new clinic on Harley Street and it represents a very exciting period of growth for Pindrop Hearing. Most importantly of all, our new clinic will help us offer patients an even higher standard of care in a professional, comfortable surrounding”.

It’s estimated that 11 million people in the UK are currently suffering from hearing loss and for nearly 1 million of those, the hearing loss is severe. 1 in 10 adults in the UK have tinnitus and around 25% of the population have also dealt with some form of dizziness.

Rony continues:

“We understand that many people who suffer from hearing loss and balance disorders can also feel depressed and isolated which means getting the right treatment, based on the latest techniques and equipment and in a timely manner is very important to us. Our new clinic will help us do that”.

“Technology within audiology also moves quickly and with a wide selection of solutions already on the market, it’s important for consumers to find the right products to fit their lifestyle. An in depth consultation process is important in determining the right product and that’s where a state of the art clinic is beneficial”.

Pindrop Hearings audiology protocols for testing and fitting hearing aids were created by Rony himself based on best practice from the BAA (British Academy of Audiology) and the clinic is extremely proud that those protocols represent the highest standards of audiology practice anywhere in the UK.

The patient journey also focuses on follow up and ongoing aftercare which ensures that patients are getting the best possible treatment and offers complete peace of mind.

