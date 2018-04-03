Petroleum Coke Market Analyzed Closely in New Market Research Report

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Petroleum Coke Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Petroleum Coke Market by Product (Calcined Coke, and Fuel Grade Coke), by End-Use (Power Plants, Cement Industry, and Blast Furnace) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Petroleum Coke Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Petroleum Coke Market.

Get Free Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/30

High demand for petroleum coke has been witnessed in Asia Pacific region over the past few years owing to developing economies such as China and India. Increasing investments, high electricity demand and growing population are some of the key drivers of the petroleum coke market in the Asia pacific region. In China, majority of the petroleum coke is used in power plants to generate electricity whereas in India petcoke is used as fuel in cement industry. Petcoke is an internationally traded raw material and is boosting the growth of emerging economies.

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Petroleum Coke market. Moreover, the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Petroleum Coke. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023.

Segments Covered

The report provides analysis of global as well as regional markets of the petroleum coke market. In addition, the global petroleum coke market is segmented by product and by end use. By product covers calcined coke, fuel and grade coke. By end use covers power plants, cement industry, blast furnace and others.

Company Profiles covered in this Report

Major players in global petroleum coke market include companies such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Valero Energy Corporation, HPCL – Mittal Energy Limited, Indian oil Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited and others.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive summary

3. Global Petroleum Coke Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key Investment Market analysis

3.5. Competitive landscape in the Petroleum Coke Market

4. Global Petroleum Coke Market Analysis – Product, by Volume and Revenue, 2017 – 2023 (Million Tons) (USD Million)

4.1. Calcined Coke

4.2. Fuel Grade Coke

5. Global Petroleum Coke Market Analysis – End-Use, by Volume and Revenue, 2017 – 2023 (Million Tons) (USD Million)

5.1. Power Plants

5.2. Cement Industry

5.3. Blast Furnace

5.4. Others

6. Global Petroleum Coke Market Analysis, Regional Analysis by Volume and Revenue, 2017 – 2023 (Million Tons) (USD Million)

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Petroleum Coke Market by Product type (Million Tons) (USD Million)

6.1.2. North America Petroleum Coke Market by End-Use (Million Tons) (USD Million)

6.1.3. North America Petroleum Coke Market by Country (Million Tons) (USD Million)

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Petroleum Coke Market by Product type (Million Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.2. Europe Petroleum Coke Market by End-Use (Million Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.3. Europe Petroleum Coke Market by Country (Million Tons) (USD Million)

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.1. Asia Pacific Petroleum Coke Market by Product type (Million Tons) (USD Million)

6.3.2. Asia Pacific Petroleum Coke Market by End-Use (Million Tons) (USD Million)

6.3.3. Asia Pacific Petroleum Coke Market by Country (Million Tons) (USD Million)

6.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1. RoW Petroleum Coke Market by Product type (Million Tons) (USD Million)

6.4.2. RoW Petroleum Coke Market by End-Use (Million Tons) (USD Million)

6.4.3. RoW Petroleum Coke Market by Sub-region (Million Tons) (USD Million)

7. Company profiles

7.1. Indian Oil Corporation Limited

7.2. Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

7.3. Reliance Industries Limited

7.4. HPCL – Mittal Energy Limited

7.5. Valero Energy Corporation

7.6. Chevron Corporation

7.7. BP Plc

7.8. Essar Oil Ltd.

7.9. Royal Dutch Shell Plc

7.10. ExxonMobil Corporation

Click the Below View Full Report:-

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy_mining_infra/global_petroleum_coke_market