Passenger Service System Market 2018: Global Projection, Solutions, and Services Forecast to 2023

Passenger Service System Market – Highlights:

Increasing population and demand for more amenities are boosting the passenger service system market growth to a large extent. Furthermore, increasing expense capacity of the large population and the increasing number of airline operators are likely to boost the demand for passenger service system over the forecast years. The increasing adoption of cloud is playing a major role in passenger service system market as it is widely used in transportation sector. These system uses cloud technology that helps in keeping record of delivering passenger services, luggage drops with label printing, self-boarding gates and others. Furthermore, it keeps the detail information of customers such as security clearance and visas, these can be used for pre-validated and save the traveller time of the customers.

The growing demand for augmented reality and the artificial intelligence are driving the passenger service system market growth. The increasing demand for transportation system such as airline reservation system segment is holding maximum market share due to increasing number of industrialization. Therefore, high uptake among all kind of airline operators who all are providing solutions to satisfy their customers is propelling the passenger service system market growth. It helps the customer in finding flight for pre-travel, ticket issuance, check-in, boarding, in-flight services, baggage, and others. It helps in improving the aircraft maintenance, aircraft identifications, integrated fare management, traffic modelling, customer loyalty programs, estimating travel times, and ultimately safety.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global Passenger Service System Market are Sirena-Travel JSCS (Russia), Radixx International, Inc. ( U.S.), Hitit Computer Services A.S. (Istanbul), Intelisys Aviation Systems Inc.(Canada), Bravo Passenger Solutions Pte Ltd.( Singapore), Unisys Corp.(U.S.), Hexaware Technologies Ltd. (India), Travelport Worldwide Ltd.(U.K), SITA NV (Geneva), Sabre Corp.(U.S.), IBS Software Services Pvt. Ltd.(India), Information Systems Associates FZE (UAE), Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), Travel Technology Interactive (France), Mercator Ltd.(India), Travelsky Technology Ltd. (China), and KIU System Solutions (Argentina), among others.

Global Passenger Service System Market Segmentation

The global passenger service system market is segmented into service, deployment, solution, and region. The service is segmented into airline reservation system, airline inventory system, departure control system, internet booking system, loyalty system, customer care system, airport management consulting, ancillary services, and others. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into cloud and on-premises. The solution segment is sub-segmented into inventory management, reservation management, and others. The market is spanned across four regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The Global Passenger Service System Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~6% over the forecast period

Market Research Analysis:

The global passenger service system market is consists of the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America is dominating the global passenger service system market. The passenger service system market is witnessing the high growth due to increasing demand for services, which is offered to the passengers including loyalty, customer care, online booking, reservation, and check-in and check-out status in real-time which is propelling the growth of passenger service system market of these regions. Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of the passenger service system market during the forecast period since the passenger service system providers are offering an airport management consulting solution to meet the customer requirement. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Intended Audience