Packaging Connections announces the collaboration with “Linhardt”

“New Delhi, India, March 26, 2018 – Packaging Connections announces its collaboration with LINHARDT, one of the leading manufacturers of “tubes and cans” for pharma and cosmetic industries. Linhardt has been constantly introducing innovative concepts supported by proven technologies to offer unique value propositions to pharma and cosmetic industries. The product category includes collapsible tubes, cans and rigid tubes.

Under the terms of the agreement between the two companies, Packaging Connections has been officially given rights to establish Indian business of ‘Linhardt’ for their versatile product range. The strategic plan will give 360 degree promotion to Linhardt products in India including participation in events, meeting with potential pharma companies, business development, and team support to manage various projects and 24×7 visibility to Linhardt through specialized content marketing services.

This collaboration with Linhardt represents another milestone in the long-standing relationship between foreign packaging companies and Packaging Connections.

“Packaging Connections is delighted to be a development partner for Linhardt’s Indian business and in introducing their innovative products to Indian pharma companies”, says Sandeep Goyal, CEO, Sanex Packaging Connections Pvt. Ltd.

About Packaging Connections

Founded in 2005, Sanex started with an online platform as “your destination for anything in packaging”. The company progressed with innovative models of bringing new technologies to world through support to foreign packaging companies. Sanex is a company by packaging professionals who have worked on successful projects with multinationals for live packaging projects. This is first packaging consulting company to have ISO 9001:2015 certification. Sanex is Indian partner for top German pharma companies and have a wide network of packaging professionals across the globe. Witnessing fast brand recognition and network growth, company has come up with various verticals in packaging. Please find more details on www.packagingconnections.com/about-us.htm

About Linhardt

Linhardt offers innovative packaging systems for pharma and cosmetic industries. The company manufactures collapsible aluminum tubes, plastic tubes, rigid aluminum tubes, monobloc aerosol cans, screw-cap cans, shaker cans, extruded cans and multiflex tubes, markers and applicator pens. The company offers other services like tool making, pre-press and artwork-graphics. The company is based in Germany and has its sales office in Italy. Please find further information under http://www.packagingconnections.com/linhardt/”