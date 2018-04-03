NJ Holistic Doctor Michael Rothman Shares His Advice for Healthy Traveling

Wall, NJ – “This time of year, many of you are traveling, traveling for work, vacations, college visits, or some other purpose. The last thing you want is for you or your family to get sick or develop symptoms while away from your home. Being “on the road” presents many challenges towards your goal of maintaining healthy habits. The following tips are included to help you reduce your chances of getting sick while traveling,” Dr. Michael Rothman, NJ’s premier holistic physician, begins a conversation on how to travel healthfully, avoiding toxins and illnesses.

There are many things that you can do for yourself and your family to keep everyone healthy throughout vacation.

– Good air quality

– Healthy eating

– Balancing activity with rest

Planning ahead by investigating the hotels that you’re staying in and traveling with a personal ionizer that successfully forces airborne pollutants away will safeguard against poor air quality.

“Many of you who are traveling, think of vacation as a time that you can indulge in whatever you want and “it doesn’t count because, I am on vacation”. Whether you indulge in fast food at the airport, ice cream for dessert every night, or even candy and chips on a long road trip, your body cannot distinguish these health destroying habits from those that occur at home, during your regular work week.” Dr. Michael Rothman warns.

The article, available at http://mdwellnessmd.com/blog/post/tips-for-healthy-traveling/ , is an excellent short guide to having a better and healthier trip.

Bon Voyage!

Over the last 20 years, Dr. Michael E. Rothman has dedicated his life to helping his patients understand the “how and why” of their health. He strives to provide the highest quality care utilizing natural, holistic, non-toxic methods. Dr. Rothman has an extensive background in Nutrition, Biochemistry, Physiology and Physics. This NJ holistic doctor is highly respected by his peers and is loved by his patients.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Michael Rothman MD at 732-268-7663 or email at info@mdwellnessmd.com

Contact

Michael Rothman MD

Telephone: 732-268-7663

Email: info@mdwellnessmd.com

Website: www.mdwellnessmd.com