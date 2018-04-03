NEC accelerates digital transformation for businesses with new analytics platform and professional services

Tokyo & New Delhi, April 3, 2018 – NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the provision of a reinforced “Data Platform for Hadoop” (DPH *1), an integrated analytics platform for collecting, storing, processing and analyzing data; and the NEC “Data Integration & Analytics Services,” professional services for helping customers solve their real-world business challenges.

In order to overcome obstacles and create new business value, businesses must collect and utilize vast amounts of data from a wide range of data sources. To do this, they need platforms that can rapidly process, combine and analyze data. NEC’s DPH has already been deployed across a variety of sectors, ranging from the telecom field to finance and manufacturing, and it has achieved notable results in promoting digital transformation through new business models and product development.

In addition to existing “Data Storage & Processing” capabilities that provide centralized management for structured and unstructured data in a common platform, NEC reinforced DPH to include new features, such as “Data Collection” and “Data Analytics” to provide advanced analytics capabilities.

Data Collection includes real-time, secure and easy management of dataflow design, the accumulation and storage of a wide range of data from relational databases and streaming systems, such as sensors and logs.

Data Analytics further enhance the value offered to customers by leveraging open-source-based analytics engines that can be integrated with cutting-edge AI technologies from “NEC the WISE” (*2) in the future.

In addition to “Data Platform Services” and “System Maintenance Services” that NEC is already providing, new “Data Integration & Analytics Services” are also being released.

These new services can be rapidly deployed for optimizing systems in accordance with customer needs based on DPH reference architectures (*3). These services will be offered through NEC’s “Centre of Excellence for Analytics Platform and Solutions,” which recently launched in India (*4).

NEC and its partner Hortonworks have also agreed to strengthen their collaboration in areas that include product development and sales expansion. In addition to “Hortonworks Data Platform” and “Hortonworks DataFlow,” NEC will start providing all Hortonworks products and services, such as their OSS-based cybersecurity solution “Hortonworks CyberSecurity Platform” for detecting security threats in real-time. Moreover, this partnership will enable NEC to distribute Hortonworks products and services worldwide.

*1) For more detail about the “Data Platform for Hadoop”

https://www.nec.com/en/global/prod/slpf/product/dph/index.html

*2)

NEC the WISE is a portfolio of AI technologies developed by NEC

*3) Reference Architecture: evaluation of use cases in order to determine beforehand which devices to adopt and how to organize them in order to optimize performance

*4) NEC launches Center of Excellence for Analytics Platform & Solutions in India

https://www.nec.com/en/press/201706/global_20170606_02.html

