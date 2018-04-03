Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market 2017 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market by application (dairy products, poultry, seafood & meat products, convenience food, fruits & vegetables) materials (ethylene vinyl alcohol, poly ethylene, polyamide) machinery (tray-sealer machine, vacuum chamber machine, bag-in-box), atmosphere (nitrogen, oxygen, carbon-dioxide) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, growing with a CAGR between 4.2% to 4.7% from 2017 to 2023. The global modified atmospheric packaging market was worth USD 10.26 billion in 2015.

The growth in the global market is driven by factors growing demand for increased shelf life of the food and beverage products, increasing demand for hygienic packaging in food and beverages industry and innovative packaging solutions in the world market. However, maintaining atmospheric equilibrium and environmental concerns with plastics are among the restraining factors affecting the growth in this market.

Geographic Coverage

The regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America region covers the country markets such as U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Furthermore Europe includes the country markets such as Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region covers the analysis of countries such as China Japan India Australia/New Zealand and Rest of APAC.

Among the geographies North America region is projected to remain as the largest and market for modified atmospheric packaging with 32.50% global share in 2016. The U.S. is the largest consumer and producer of modified atmospheric packaging in North America. Rapid growth for packaged food and beverages in Asia-Pacific region is expected to boost the market size of modified atmospheric packaging in the region. China and India are projected to escalate the market size of Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, CVP Systems, Inc., Dansensor A/S, Gulf Cryo, Multisorb Technologies, Praxair Technology, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, The Linde Group, Total Packaging Solutions, ULMA Packaging, Coop.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market

4. Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market: Regulatory Aspects by Region

4.1 Introduction

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Rest of the World

5. Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Analysis, by Material (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

5.1 Ethylene vinyl alcohol

5.2 Poly ethylene

5.3 Polyethylene terephthalate

5.4 Polyamide

5.5 Others

6. Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Analysis, by Application (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

6.1 Dairy product

6.2 Bakery & confectionary

6.3 Poultry

6.4 Seafood & meat products

6.5 Convenience food

6.6 Fruits & vegetables

6.7 Others

7. Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Analysis, by Machinery (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

7.1 Tray-sealer machine

7.2 Horizontal & vertical flow packaging machine

7.3 Deep-drawing machine

7.4 Vacuum chamber machine

7.5 Bag-sealing machine

7.6 Bag-in-box

7.7 Others

8. Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Analysis, by Atmosphere (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

8.1 Nitrogen

8.2 Oxygen

8.3 Carbon-dioxide

8.4 Others

9. Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

9.1 North America

9.1.1 North America Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, by Application Type (USD Million)

9.1.2 North America Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, by Material (USD Million)

9.1.3 North America Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, by Machinery (USD Million)

9.1.4 North America Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, by Atmosphere (USD Million)

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Europe Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, by Application Type (USD Million)

9.2.2 Europe Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, by Material (USD Million)

9.2.3 Europe Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, by Machinery (USD Million)

9.2.4 Europe Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, by Atmosphere (USD Million)

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, by Application Type (USD Million)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, by Material (USD Million)

9.3.3 Asia Pacific Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, by Machinery (USD Million)

9.3.4 Asia Pacific Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, by Atmosphere (USD Million)

9.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.4.1 ROW Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, by Application Type (USD Million)

9.4.2 ROW Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, by Material (USD Million)

9.4.3 ROW Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, by Machinery (USD Million)

9.4.4 ROW Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, by Atmosphere (USD Million)

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

10.2 Amcor Limited

10.3 Bemis Company

10.4 Berry Plastics Corporation

10.5 CVP Systems, Inc.,

10.6 Dansensor A/S

10.7 Gulf Cryo

10.8 Multisorb Technologies

10.9 Praxair Technology, Inc.

10.10 ULMA Packaging

