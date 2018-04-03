Global Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period until 2024

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Peer-to-Peer Lending Market” offers a clear insight about the Peer-to-Peer lending assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for Peer-to-Peer lending in the near future.

To Request a Free Sample Report or View Summary of Report Visit @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1741

The key trend likely to be adopted by leading players in the global peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market is to build strategic alliances to expand its small business loan divisions. For instance, Prosper Marketplace, Inc. joined hands with OnDeck and bought American Healthcare to improve its product portfolio. Similarly, LendingClub Corporation is also targeting startups by collaborating with trustworthy investors in the market.

Improved Interfaces Making Borrowing and Lending Simpler

Simplification of modes used for peer-to-peer lending such as improved online interfaces has augmented the peer-to-peer lending market in the recent years. analyst says, “With technological advancements, borrowers can log on to seek funding and get instant updates such as completion of the process or the funds received in the bank account.”

This market is also being driven by the increasing number of student population seeking simpler methods of obtaining student loans. The prediction software calculates the loan amount and ability to repay by considering a few factors, thereby making the lending and borrowing process much easier.

India and China Remain at Forefront of Overall Market

The huge population base of China and India is offering incredible growth opportunities for the global P2P lending market. “In 2014, out of the 400 million borrowers in India only one in every seven borrowers acquired a formal loan.” Considering this surprising statistic, it is evident that P2P will bridge the gap between inaccessibility to modes of credit and eagerness of P2P lending companies to grow.

Furthermore, the emergence of small and medium businesses in these developing economies is anticipated to seek loans, which will also set the ball in motion for the rise of P2P lending market in Asia Pacific.

Shift Towards Traditional Saving Methods Poses Risk

The possibility of borrowers turning to banks and other formal lenders is a perpetual risk to the P2P lending market. The battle to win bigger market share in the overall economy has forced several banks and traditional lenders to improve their interest rates. Thus, schemes promising high interest rates on savings could dampen the future of P2P lending market. The global P2P lending market will also be hampered by the direct risk investors face in case if there are defaults on the repayment of the loan.

For View Complete Report with TOC Visit @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1741

Opportunity in the global peer-to-peer market will be worth US$897.85 bn by 2024 from US$26.16 bn in 2015. The market is anticipated to rise at a whopping CAGR of 48.2% between 2016 and 2024. The biggest contributor to this growth will be small business end user segment that was likely to pace ahead at an impressive CAGR of 48.8% during the forecast period, very much retaining its leading stance.

This review is based on the findings of the TMR report, titled “Peer-to-Peer Lending Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024.”

The global peer-to-peer lending market is segmented as follows.

Global Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Analysis, By End-User, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Bn)

Consumer Credit

Small Business

Student Loans

Real Estate

Global Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Analysis, By Business Model, 2014 – 2024 (US$ Bn)

Traditional P2P Model

Marketplace Lending Model

In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the peer-to-peer lending market with respect to the following geographical segments along with select country market estimates:

North America

The U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Related This Report have any Query? Visit @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1741

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/