Global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market, by Station Type (CNG and LNG) – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast Until 2022

The research report titled "Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market" offers a clear insight about the Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure in the near future.

The report states that the global natural gas refueling infrastructure market will amount to 29,688 units by 2022, increasing from 19,396 units in 2013, at a CAGR of 4.80% from 2014 to 2022. The valuation of the market, which was US$21.4 bn in 2013, will rise to US$50.2 bn by 2022, expanding at an impressive 10.17% CAGR from 2014 to 2022.

This research study analyzes the market for natural gas refueling infrastructure in terms of volume and revenue. The natural gas refueling infrastructure market has been segmented on the basis of station type and geography. For the research, 2013 has been taken as the base year while all forecasts have been presented for the 2014–2022 period. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level for the 2013–2022 period. The regional segments have been further divided into country level segments, which include the major players in the global natural gas refueling infrastructure market. The report provides a comprehensive competitive landscape and features companies engaged in the natural gas refueling infrastructure business. This report includes the key market dynamics affecting the overall natural gas refueling infrastructure industry globally. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the global natural gas refueling infrastructure market with the help of the Porter’s Five Forces model. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis aids in understanding the five major forces that affect the industry structure and profitability of the global natural gas refueling infrastructure market. The forces analyzed are the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the natural gas refueling infrastructure business globally. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the natural gas refueling infrastructure market were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. There are currently numerous growth drivers for the natural gas refueling infrastructure industry. One of the most prominent drivers is the no emissions and government initiatives boost the demand for natural gas as transportation fuel. Apart from this, low cost of natural gas results in attractive return on investments. This factor also contributes to the overall growth of the natural gas refueling infrastructure market. Market attractiveness analysis was done on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

The natural gas refueling infrastructure market was further segmented on the basis of station type. Stations included in this report are compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The natural gas refueling infrastructure market was analyzed across six geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the natural gas refueling infrastructure market. Key market participants in the natural gas refueling infrastructure market include Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Apache Corporation, BP plc, Indraprastha Gas Limited, Trillium CNG, Gazprom, PETRONAS, ENN Energy Holdings Limited, Gas Natural Fenosa, Fuel System Solutions, Inc., Blu LNG, Cryostar SAS, GE Oil & Gas, Clean Energy Fuels, and GNC Galileo. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global natural gas refueling infrastructure market has been segmented as follows:

Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market: Station Analysis

CNG

LNG

Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market: Region Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East

Iran

Rest of Middle East

Africa

Egypt

Rest of Africa

