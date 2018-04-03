Gentle Dentist Offers Comfortable and Safe Root Canals in Indianapolis

One survey found that fewer individuals are fearful about root canals today than they were in the past. People who want to undergo a safe root canal to save their tooth can turn to Gentle Dentist.

[INDIANAPOLIS, 04/03/2018] — According to a 2014 survey conducted by the American Association of Endodontists (AAE), fewer Americans are afraid of going through a root canal treatment. A little over half of the respondents (54 percent) stated that root canals make them feel uneasy. The number is down from 60 percent in 2013. Additionally, over three-quarters of the respondents (76 percent) expressed their desire to avoid permanent tooth loss, which is something that a root canal treatment can prevent.

Quick and Painless Root Canal Possible Thanks to Tech Advancements

The AAE wanted to dispel root canal myths. Dr. Gary R. Hartwell, the President of the AAE, believed that the root canal treatment does not deserve to have a bad reputation. He remarked that advances in technology, such as operating microscopes, digital imaging, and modern anesthesia, have made today’s root canal treatments to be both painless and fast. He added that dental professionals perform millions of successful root canal treatments annually to save natural teeth and help individuals preserve their smile.

Root Canal Treatment Available at Gentle Dentist

Individuals who are interested in getting a root canal treatment, but feel apprehensive about the procedure can go to Gentle Dentist. The trusted dental practice keeps the patients comfortable during the treatment by administering oral sedation.

Apart from keeping patients comfortable, Gentle Dentist says that its root canal treatments are safe for individuals. The dental practice carefully assesses the problematic tooth to aid with the effectiveness of the procedure. Moreover, it utilizes state-of-the-art tools and facilities as well as advanced dental techniques to boost the effectiveness of the root canal treatment.

When Gentle Dentist treats its patients, it follows a collaborative approach. Its dental team listens to the needs of the patient and make sure they are aware of every detail of the root canal procedure.

