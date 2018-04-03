Functional Beverages Market has increased its sales having more than 5.5% CAGR forecast 2022

Market Definition:

Functional Beverages market is experiencing continuous growth in the last few years. Increase in working class population and demand for healthy alternatives for carbonated drinks have resulted in the growth of this market. Weight management and hydrations are the new trends that have come up as a key opportunity, due to sedentary lifestyle and growing obese population; consumers want to opt for healthier lifestyle. Major players in the functional beverages market are investing on research and development to create zero-calorie products and innovative packaging. Major companies have also invested in vending machines, so as to create awareness, advertise new products, and also to get feedback from the consumers.

Market Scenario:

Rapid innovation in the functional beverages products inclusion of various flavors, function-specific products like sports functional beverages, probiotic drinks are driving the functional beverages market Functional beverages is generally considered as healthy drink and as a part of healthy lifestyle, has led to innovation in various formats like high fibers, low sugar, vitamin-rich, and probiotic rich has also supported the functional beverages market to a greater extent

Key Players

The key players profiled in functional beverages are as PepsiCo (U.S.), Fuze Beverage (U.S.), Coca-Cola (U.S.), Coca-Cola (U.S.), Altria Group (U.S.), Kraft Foods (U.S.), General Mills (U.S.), Campbell Soup Company (U.S.), Ocean Spray (U.S.) and Red Bull GmbH (Austria)

Key Findings:

Negative health effects of carbonated beverages in the west mainly North America will drive higher demand for healthy foods & beverages mainly functional beverages Inclusion of distribution channel mainly the e-commerce has boosted functional beverage sales in the recent years enabling consumers the product features, unique functional properties, price-range, and flavors

Intended Audience

Functional beverages manufacturers

Dairy beverages manufacturers

Healthy food and beverages manufacturers

Energy drink manufacturers

Retailers, wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, Importers and exporters

