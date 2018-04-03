E-Commerce Automotive Market Research 2018: Global Share, Size, Manufactures Analysis To 2023

April. 2018 (NEWS) — E-Commerce Automotive Market 2018. E-Commerce Automotive market is driven by factors such as aging vehicle fleet, digitization of channels and interfaces, growth of global e-commerce industry, higher price transparency and greater diversity of parts. However, identification of the damaged parts, and installation of the online purchased parts are expected to hinder the market growth. Desktop PCs is the most popular device for placing online shopping orders but the use of mobile devices, especially smartphones, is also increasing, thus driving the growth of E-Commerce Automotive.

E-Commerce Automotive Market Companies Analyzed in report are: Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Taobao (China), eBay Inc. (U.S.), Tmall.com (China), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China), Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (U.S.), Snapdeal (India), JD.com, Inc. (China), Denso Corporation (Japan), and American Tire Distributors Holdings, Inc.(U.S.).

A large numbers of consumers are willing to take the next step, from evaluating vehicles online to buying them. The rise of B2C and B2B ecommerce framework for selling parts online has pushed traditional aftermarket stakeholders such as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), distributors, Dealers are to establish more channels to improve the availability of parts, improve customer service and to bring transparency in the order tracking system. Moreover, increasing influence of digital transformation is reshaping the global automotive industry. Automotive aftermarket, the secondary market of the automotive industry is also experiencing this paradigm shift from traditional view, which will positively influence the E-Commerce Automotive growth.

The E-Commerce Automotive market is undergoing various changes with evolving customer expectations, acceleration of technological innovation, and shifts in competitive power. New technologies and major shifts in the aftermarket industry will be crucial factors for the players in order to maintain strong positions in the years to come. The global E-Commerce Automotive market has been segmented, based on products, of which the braking segment accounted for the largest market share of 28.9% in 2016. This segment is projected to grow at 7.55% CAGR during the forecast period. Filters segment stand at the second place, and are expected to grow further in the forecast period. E-Commerce Automotive market is expected to reach market size of USD 24 Million by 2023 at a CAGR of more than 6%.

Market Segmentation:

This study provides an overview of the global E-Commerce Automotive market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global E-Commerce Automotive market by its product and region.

Geographic Analysis:

North America leads the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket. Many brick and mortar stores in the region leverage third party e-commerce platform to sell their products along with their own e-commerce portal. The auto parts sector is expected to see significant growth as automakers continue to expand in the U.S. and Mexico. Moreover, Europe is one of the major markets for E-Commerce Automotive, propelled by the growth in e-commerce. The adoption of e-commerce ensures a greater degree of flexibility and customization spending by purchasers of the automotive components. The growing inclination of consumers toward cross border online shopping, highlights an increasing realization that buying from another country can provide lower prices and a wider range of products or brands.

Target Audience of Report:

This report mainly focuses on E-Commerce Automotive market Distributer & Supplier companies, and end Users. Investment bankers and consultants with end user for E-Commerce Automotive market also analyzed. And finally Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities involved with Global E-Commerce Automotive market studied.

