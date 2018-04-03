Distributed Energy Resource Management System : Global Product Intelligence Industry Analysis 2024

The report on Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market by technology (energy storage, combined heat, power, wind), software (analytics, management, control, virtual power plants), end-user (commercial, residential, government, municipalities, industrial, military) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2024 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.62% in terms of value over the period of 2018-2024. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered

The report on global distributed energy resource management system market covers segments such as technology, software and end-user. On the basis of technology the global distributed energy resource management system market is categorized into energy storage, combined heat & power, solar PV, wind, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of software the distributed energy resource management system market is segmented as analytics, management & control, and virtual power plants. The end-user segments include commercial, residential, government & municipalities, industrial, and military.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled Covered in this Report:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global distributed energy resource management system market such as, Enernoc, Inc., Enbala Power Networks, Inc., Sunverge Energy, Inc, Blue Pillar, Inc., Spirae, Inc., Open Access Technology International, Inc., Doosan Gridtech, Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric, and Schneider Electric.

Table of Content

