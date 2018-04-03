Digital Isolator Market 2018: Global Projection, Solutions, and Services Forecast to 2023

Digital Isolator Global Market – Overview

The prominent players in the global digital isolator market, Advantech Co Ltd (Taiwan), Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (the Netherlands), Broadcom Ltd (U.S.), Texas Instruments, Inc (U.S.), ST Microelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), Digi – Key Corporation, among others are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global digital isolator market.

The Global Digital Isolator Market is highly competitive. The prominent companies such as Silicon Labs Inc. (U.S), Broadcom Limited (U.S.), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S), are manufacturing digital isolator that can improve the performance at reduced cost. The device by Texas instruments features integrated isolated power and data upto 100 Mbps, minimizing board space and cost of simplified system design. The prominent vendors and new entrants are investing in research and development to innovate and expand their present product portfolio.

Digital isolator market is driven by some of the factors such as its capability to withstand at higher altitudes. This feature of a digital isolator helps in providing a robust solution towards the industrial operation. The digital isolator market follows trends such as its development in noise-free electronics, growing usage in renewable energy generation, and its higher usage at rugged and higher altitudes. To produce noise free electronics, digital isolator has seen many advantages in smartphone manufacturing. This is a result of system on a chip. As the size of the processor board decreases, it also reduces the size of electronic components used in it. The smaller size of chipsets results in weaker level of isolation. However, CMOS based digital isolators are preferred in semiconductor industry and will expect a tremendous growth in upcoming future.

Industry News

Jan 2018, MagnaChip Offers Multi-Level Thick IMD Process for Capacitor with Ultra-High Breakdown Voltage. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation planned to introduce a multi-level thick IMD process for a capacitor that can withstand ultra-high breakdown voltage. The capacitor designed by MagnaChip is more often used in electronic circuits for digital isolation and capacitive coupling. It has seen a higher demand in electronics industry with noise free applications.

March 2018, Electronics Weekly – TI Reinforced Digital Isolator, Synopsys Low Power Reference Kit & More. Analog Devices had announced three isolated PWM controllers with an integrated 5 kV isolation. The company claims that the integration of multiple functions in a PWM controller can be used to improve system reliability and reduce the circuit board space by 35%

The Digital Isolator Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR Of 6 % during the forecasted period of 2017 to 2023

Regional Analysis

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, North America is dominating the market of digital isolator and is growing with huge demand among various verticals such as automotive, telecommunication, aerospace & defence and others. Whereas, Europe region claims the second spot in this market. However, there is expected a higher market growth rate during the forecast period in Asia Pacific. This growth is majorly due to the changing market trends & emerging opportunities, and growing number of manufacturing base.

Digital Isolator Global Market – Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into the capacitive coupling, giant magneto resistive (GMR), and magnetic coupling.

On the basis of data rate, the market is segmented into less than 25 Mbps, 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps, and above 75 Mbps.

On the basis of the channel, the market is segmented into two channel, four channel, six channel, and eight channel.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into gate drivers, DC/DC converters, ADC, and USB and other communication ports.

On the basis of region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

