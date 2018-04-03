Digital Door Lock System Market Size to reach $7.9 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Digital Door Lock System Market, published by KBV research, the Global Digital Door Lock System Market size is expected to reach $7.9 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 32.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Fingerprint Recognition Biometric Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 27.6 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Voice Recognition Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Face Recognition Market.
The Commercial market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Door Lock System Market by End User in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Industrial market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Residential market would garner market size of $1,270.7 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Digital Door Lock System Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Honeywell International Inc., Assa Abloy Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Panasonic Corporation, Nestwell Technologies, Vivint, Inc., Godrej Group (Godrej and Boyce), and Hanman International Pte Ltd.
Global Digital Door Lock System Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Biometric
Fingerprint Recognition
Voice Recognition
Face Recognition
Iris Recognition
Palm Recognition
Others
Keypad Lock
Magnetic Strip & Electronic Strike Lock
Electromechanical Lock
By End User
Commercial
Government
Industrial
Residential
By Geography
North America Digital Door Lock System Market Size
US Digital Door Lock System Market Size
Canada Digital Door Lock System Market Size
Mexico Digital Door Lock System Market Size
Rest of Global Digital Door Lock System Market Size
Europe Digital Door Lock System Market
Germany Digital Door Lock System Market
UK Digital Door Lock System Market
France Digital Door Lock System Market
Russia Digital Door Lock System Market
Spain Digital Door Lock System Market
Italy Digital Door Lock System Market
Rest of Europe Digital Door Lock System Market
Asia Pacific Digital Door Lock System Market
China Digital Door Lock System Market
Japan Digital Door Lock System Market
India Digital Door Lock System Market
South Korea Digital Door Lock System Market
Singapore Digital Door Lock System Market
Malaysia Digital Door Lock System Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Door Lock System Market
LAMEA Digital Door Lock System Market
Brazil Digital Door Lock System Market
Argentina Digital Door Lock System Market
UAE Digital Door Lock System Market
Saudi Arabia Digital Door Lock System Market
South Africa Digital Door Lock System Market
Nigeria Digital Door Lock System Market
Rest of LAMEA Digital Door Lock System Market
Companies Profiled
Honeywell International Inc.
Assa Abloy Group
Cisco Systems, Inc.
United Technologies Corporation
Siemens AG
Panasonic Corporation
Nestwell Technologies
Vivint, Inc.
Godrej Group (Godrej and Boyce)
Hanman International Pte Ltd.
