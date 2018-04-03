Digital Door Lock System Market Size to reach $7.9 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Digital Door Lock System Market, published by KBV research, the Global Digital Door Lock System Market size is expected to reach $7.9 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 32.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Fingerprint Recognition Biometric Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 27.6 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Voice Recognition Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Face Recognition Market.

The Commercial market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Door Lock System Market by End User in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Industrial market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Residential market would garner market size of $1,270.7 million by 2023.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Digital Door Lock System Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Honeywell International Inc., Assa Abloy Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Panasonic Corporation, Nestwell Technologies, Vivint, Inc., Godrej Group (Godrej and Boyce), and Hanman International Pte Ltd.

Global Digital Door Lock System Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Biometric

Fingerprint Recognition

Voice Recognition

Face Recognition

Iris Recognition

Palm Recognition

Others

Keypad Lock

Magnetic Strip & Electronic Strike Lock

Electromechanical Lock

By End User

Commercial

Government

Industrial

Residential

By Geography

North America Digital Door Lock System Market Size

US Digital Door Lock System Market Size

Canada Digital Door Lock System Market Size

Mexico Digital Door Lock System Market Size

Rest of Global Digital Door Lock System Market Size

Europe Digital Door Lock System Market

Germany Digital Door Lock System Market

UK Digital Door Lock System Market

France Digital Door Lock System Market

Russia Digital Door Lock System Market

Spain Digital Door Lock System Market

Italy Digital Door Lock System Market

Rest of Europe Digital Door Lock System Market

Asia Pacific Digital Door Lock System Market

China Digital Door Lock System Market

Japan Digital Door Lock System Market

India Digital Door Lock System Market

South Korea Digital Door Lock System Market

Singapore Digital Door Lock System Market

Malaysia Digital Door Lock System Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Door Lock System Market

LAMEA Digital Door Lock System Market

Brazil Digital Door Lock System Market

Argentina Digital Door Lock System Market

UAE Digital Door Lock System Market

Saudi Arabia Digital Door Lock System Market

South Africa Digital Door Lock System Market

Nigeria Digital Door Lock System Market

Rest of LAMEA Digital Door Lock System Market

Companies Profiled

Honeywell International Inc.

Assa Abloy Group

Cisco Systems, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Siemens AG

Panasonic Corporation

Nestwell Technologies

Vivint, Inc.

Godrej Group (Godrej and Boyce)

Hanman International Pte Ltd.

