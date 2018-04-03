Custom Design Jewelry Available at The Diamond Family

Celebrate those special moments with an exquisite, fully customized piece of jewelry from The Diamond Family.

[BALLWIN, 4/3/2018]—Custom jewelry can be special. Custom-made jewelry can make any special occasion all the more memorable. It can also be a family heirloom, handed from mother to daughter or father to son, to be cherished from generation to generation. Choosing the right custom jeweler is an important decision. The Diamond Family has a history of making jewelry of the highest quality standards, and has a lifetime warranty on the products they create.

Also, with their friendly, welcoming staff, and intimate showroom, and state-of-the-art technology and a 100% satisfaction guarantee, you can be assured you will have a great experience.

Design Process

The design process starts with a consultation with their expert jewelers. The initial meeting is where the customer collaborates with the designer over details like shape, size, and color. Designers then construct a digital, 3D model of the initial design to show the client.

The Diamond Family uses high precision, state-of-the-art techniques to create the perfect piece of jewelry. The finished product arrives after 3-4 weeks displaying the very best quality only a Master IJO Jewelry can provide.

Master Jewelers

As a member of the Independent Jewelers Organization, The Diamond Family ensures quality service and only the most premium products for all their customers. They offer only the latest and the best designs from designers like Skashi & Sons, Venetti, Roman & Jules, Diadori, Diamonds Forever, and many more.

Being the area’s only Master IJO Jeweler means that The Diamond Family’s jewelers are always updated with the latest trend and fashions. This makes them more than qualified to design the perfect, bespoke jewelry piece that will be cherished forever.

About The Diamond Family

Established in 1978, The Diamond Family is a fine jewelry store located in St. Louis, MO. All their jewelers are trained and certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and receive continuous training from the IJO. The Diamond takes pride in educating customers and guiding them through the jewelry-buying process every step of the way.

Learn more about custom jewelry by visiting their website at https://www.thediamondfamily.com/ today.