Complete Your 6 Months Au Pair Program and Get Round-Trip Flight Tickets from China Educators

The Au Pair agency, China Educators is offering you the benefit of round-trip flight tickets if successfully completed the 6 months Au Pair Program. They intend to offer you the most cost-effective and reliable Au Pair services across China with the best benefits.

Do you want to be Au pair in China? Do you want to join a Chinese family, experiencing the family life, staying with the Chinese children and studying Chinese cultures in the daily life? Being an Au pair in China, you can have the chance to travel to many different places of interests, you can experience the traditional Chinese festivals, and you can join the Chinese family activities.

When you plan your experience in China, you might have a lot of different expectations and worries. Here China Educators au pair program provides you with the opportunity to explore your options with local support.

Being an Edu Au Pair will also allow you to visit China’s most fascinating historical sights. The au pair program gives you an opportunity to learn, make friends and grow as a person. But most of all The Edu Au Pair Program focuses on how exciting and beneficial the Edu Au Pair services can be.