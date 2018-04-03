Camp Lejeune Hosts Fire And Maneuver Military Action Sport

(1888 PressRelease) Competition with a purpose, the Military Battle Challenge combines fitness and combat-readiness tasks.

Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, NC-SC – The Military Benefit Association (www.militarybenefit.org) will host the Camp Lejeune Military Battle Challenge competition at Goettge Memorial Field House in conjunction with the Marine South Exposition. The Military Battle Challenge is a unique fitness and ability-based military action competition designed for the U.S. Armed Forces. Camp Lejeune personnel will compete from Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 to Thurs., April 12, 2018.

“The Military Benefit Association is thrilled to sponsor this fast-moving, military-relevant action sport for our Marines. After a great February event with the Marines at Camp Pendleton, MBA is excited to be teaming with Marine South to see how the ‘Lejeune Marines,’ handle the course,” said Roy L. Gibson, MBA Director of Outreach. “This is competition with a purpose that combines fitness with military-skills and builds unit camaraderie. The Marines will have a great time again and get in a good workout as well!”

The Military Battle Challenge is a team or individual competition and open to Marines and all service members stationed at Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station, New River. Competitors may sign up to run the course on the Battle Challenge website at http://battlechallenge.org.

“We are incredibly proud of our Marines and very supportive of their mission set. This event showcases the future of the Marine Corp’s expeditionary force capabilities,” said Maj. Gen. Mike Regner, USMC (Retired), national chairman of the Marine Corps League Exposition Committee.

Marines can run the battle challenge from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. Teams of four Marines may register toward winning a first, second and third prize. Additionally, the competition will recognize both male and female Marines, individual, with prizes for the top three times. Winners will enjoy YETI products, Benchmade knives and other fabulous gear.

The Battle Challenge is the newest competition created by On Target Challenge, producers of the internationally renowned Firefighter Combat Challenge. The Battle Challenge simulates a highly relevant series of nine battle-field-like skills required to be successful under physically challenging circumstances. Dubbed “Competition with a Purpose,” the battle challenge incorporates the cargo net climb, a knotted rope descent, wall surmount, ammunition resupply, low crawl, Jerry-Can shuffle, marksmanship tasks and a service member-down rescue task.

The Battle Challenge online video [http://www.firstresponder.org/battle_rules.html] gives a great depiction of what it takes to negotiate this obstacle course full of combat-related challenges, said Gibson. “Not only is it relevant to training but it is a ton of fun!”

Held since 1993, the Marine South Exposition is an annual exposition, which showcases the latest innovative displays, trailblazing computer simulations and state-of-the-art technology systems and equipment designed specifically for the U.S. Marine Corps.

Media representatives who wish to attend and cover this event should RSVP to the Marine Corps Installations East COMMSTRAT office no later than 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 10 by calling (910) 451-5655 ext. 1 or e-mailing cljn_globe_web ( @ ) usmc dot mil.