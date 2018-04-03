Biochar  Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Biochar Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Biochar Market by Technology (Fast & Intermediate Pyrolysis, Gasification, Slow Pyrolysis, Microwave Pyrolysis), by type (Agriculture, Gardening, Household), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Biochar Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Biochar Market.

Segments Covered:

Biocharmarket can also be segmented on the basis of technology used for its production as fast & intermediate pyrolysis, slow pyrolysis, gasification and microwave pyrolysis. Biochar is an inert residue created by heating organic material in a low oxygen environment during the process called pyrolysis. Heating organic material without oxygen in a process called pyrolysis thermo chemically transforms biomass into a stable char residue that resists decomposition, while also producing oil and gas. Example of biomass consist forest residues like branches, wood chips and yard clippings. Pyrolysis leaves behind gases and oils that can be combusted to create energy. The characteristic and proportion of oil, gas and char produced can be determined by temperature, feedstock and time of exposure in pyrolysis. This char portion created by the pyrolysis process is called biochar which is used for agricultural amendment.

One of the major drivers augmenting the global biochar market is that it improves soil fertility. Biochar also help soil to retain its moisture content and improve nutrient availability and thus enhance soil productivity. Biochar could provide contribution to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. It sequesters carbon while generating renewable energy and reducing GHG emissions from waste decomposition and soils. Additionally, biochar can also be used for capturing zinc, nitrogen, phosphorous and other metals in waste water systems.

Global biochar market is in its fledging stage and its segmentation based on various regions is done as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the world. Europe promotes development of biochar industry on a large scale whereas in the US and Asia-Pacific regions the market is in its infancy. Biochar market in rest of the regions is restricted to medium or small scale production also there is hundreds of pilot projects planned to take at large scale in future. Some of the key players in the global biochar market include British Biochar Foundation, Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc., Biochar Products, Inc., Blackcarbon, Diacarbon Energy Inc., Genesis Industries, The Biochar Company, Agri-Tech Producers LLC, Vega Biofuels Inc., Hawaii Biochar Products, Phoenix Energy and others.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methaods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Biochar Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key Investment Market analysis

3.5. Competitive landscape in the Biochar Market

4. Global Biochar Market Analysis, by Technology Type (USD million) 2015 – 2023

4.1. Fast & Intermediate Pyrolysis

4.2. Gasification

4.3. Slow Pyrolysis

4.4. Microwave Pyrolysis

4.5. Others

5. Global Biochar Market Analysis, by Application Type (USD million) 2015 – 2023

5.1. Agriculture

5.2. Gardening

5.3. Household

5.4. Others

6. Global Biochar Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD million) 2015 – 2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Biochar Market by Technology Type (USD million)

6.1.2. North America Biochar Market by Application Type (USD million)

6.1.3. North America Biochar Market by Country (USD million)

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Biochar Market by Technology Type (USD million)

6.2.2. Europe Biochar Market by Application Type (USD million)

6.2.3. Europe Biochar Market by Country (USD million)

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.1. Asia Pacific Biochar Market by Technology Type (USD million)

6.3.2. Asia Pacific Biochar Market by Application Type (USD million)

6.3.3. Asia Pacific Biochar Market by Country (USD million)

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Latin America Biochar Market by Technology Type (USD million)

6.4.2. Latin America Biochar Market by Application Type (USD million)

6.4.3. Latin America Biochar Market by Country (USD million)

6.5. Rest of the World (RoW)

6.5.1. RoW Biochar Market by Technology Type (USD million)

6.5.2. RoW Biochar Market by Application Type (USD million)

6.5.3. RoW Biochar Market by Sub-region (USD million)

7. Company Profiles

7.1. British Biochar Foundation,

7.2. Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc.

7.3. Biochar Products, Inc.

7.4. Blackcarbon

7.5. Diacarbon Energy Inc.

7.6. Genesis Industries

7.7. Agri-Tech Producers LLC

7.8. Vega Biofuels Inc.

7.9. Hawaii Biochar Products

7.10. Phoenix Energy

