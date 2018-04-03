Author Kim Speed Hits Top of Amazon Bestseller List in Multiple Categories

Author Kim Speed is offering a FREE copy of her highly acclaimed bestselling book, Branding on a Shoestring, through her website for a limited time to celebrate her success.

Kim Speed is known as an expert in brand strategy and development, but she is also an internationally-recognized bestselling author. Now, she is offering a FREE copy of her latest book, Branding on a Shoestring: How to Re-Create Your Small Business Identity and Increase Sales Results in 83 Days or Less, through her website. Speed is offering this book to allow readers to learn more about what she calls “brand clarity” and gain confidence in charging a rate for their products that truly reflects the value of their business.

According to the author, Branding on a Shoestring will show business owners how to attain a clear vision that is so critical to success. Speed offers advice on how to become visible and sought by ideal clients; how to determine where to spend time and money; how to differentiate a brand so that it stands out in a crowded market; and how to create a voice for a company, even with little to no budget. She also discusses how to develop a “brand story” and how to perform a brand assessment as well as how to create customer loyalty and strengthen a sales team to create brand ambassadors.

Speed says, “Your brand, if developed properly, is the best way to persuade your prospects to choose your product or service over your competition. Branding on a Shoestring helps entrepreneurs build their most powerful asset and connect with the right audience.”

For a limited time, visitors to Speed’s website at http://www.brandingonashoestringbook.com can order a FREE copy of Branding on a Shoestring, a $35 value, as well as learn more about the author’s business and how to expand their own companies through targeted branding.

Kim Speed is a bestselling author and expert in brand strategy and development. She is also a creative director, speaker and workshop facilitator. As the owner of Purple Moon Creative Brand and Marketing Boutique, she works with small businesses to help owners increase their visibility.

