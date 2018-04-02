Zeta introduces deep analytics to digitized corporate cafeteria solution

Zeta, India’s leading fintech player in the space of corporate employee benefits has expanded its automated cafeteria portfolio to offer advanced deep analytics – Express Insights.

The Insights feature is a first-of-its-kind solution in the automated cafeteria industry that will offer corporates and cafeteria vendors detailed analysis to enable better food management and enhance overall cafeteria experience.

Corporates using Zeta Express® can now access Express Insights to pull out information on employee purchase behaviour, vendor ratings and performance, settlement reports and even draw comparisons amongst various cafeterias across office locations for overall performance.

Insights also provides detailed analysis on employee preferences such as favourite food items, least selling items, thereby helping cafeteria vendors manage inventory better and control overall food wastage.

‘’Data Analytics today is the bedrock of any business. Most companies are now-a-days looking at real-time analytics for decision-making and Zeta Express® Insights will provide them with the required data for taking such decisions” said Ramki Gaddipati, Zeta co-founder & CTO. “With this solution companies can better manage their cafeteria inventory, get an insight into employees’ spend patterns, see live menu, check vendor performance and conduct feedback surveys to understand the needs of their employees regarding facilities and cafeteria’’, he added.

Zeta has also introduced desktop-enabled POS solution for vendors that is capable of accepting orders, payments and providing receipts – all in one device. The POS accepts payments via Zeta’s payment suite comprising Super ID, Super Tag and Zeta app. It can also accept payments via select third party apps.

Zeta Express® offers a complete suite of digital solutions to automate corporate cafeterias – right from order management to payment. Corporates can choose the solutions most apt for their unique set up from Zeta’s wide spectrum of options.

Zeta Express® has powered 250+ cafeterias across 110+ corporates in India including SBI Life, Tata Motors, BNP Paribas and Honeywell. The automated cafeteria solution has also been deployed in several educational institutions as well such as Oberoi International school, École Mondiale World School and IIM Lucknow. The youngest user of Zeta’s cafeteria solution are children of 6 years which says something about the simplicity of the product offering.