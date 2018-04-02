World Autism Day at Oberoi Mall in association with SOPAN Trust

Mumbai, 2 nd April, 2018: Oberoi Mall, a landmark shopping destination in Mumbai celebrated World

Autism Awareness Day in association with SOPAN Trust on April 1, 2018. SOPAN, an NGO which

provides services to children with autism and developmental disabilities, put up a stall at the Oberoi

Mall foyer. Several interactive activities to make the general public participate in this event were

undertaken. The activities undertaken at the SOPAN stall were interactive games, Interviews; Tattoo

printing, Nail art, distribution of pamphlets, exhibition of items made by the students of SOPAN and

showing films on autism.

The Event was attended by enthusiastic crowd of 150 people from SOPAN and many more from the

general public who visited Oberoi Mall on that day. The general public was drawn to the stall because of

the beautiful display of items and the interactive games and activities. The feedback given by the public

was very heartwarming. One of the writings in the feedback diary:

“Felt really good seeing an organization working so hard with full dedication in regard to such a

cause”

Mr. Anupam T, Vice President, Oberoi Mall, said, The event was jointly organized with SOPAN who is

providing services to children with autism and other developmental disabilities for the past 15 years. We

are happy to associate with them to help build awareness and support these kids”.

—

About Autism:

Autism is a developmental disability that remains with a person for his or her whole life. This condition affects the social and

communication skills of persons affected by it. The first signs usually appear before a child is three years old. Autism affects girls

and boys of all races and in all geographies and has a large impact on children, their families, communities and societies. The

prevalence is currently rising in many countries around the world.

About Oberoi Mall:

A part of the Oberoi Garden City in Goregaon, Oberoi Mall, with premium design aesthetics and a ‘customer first’ philosophy,

has firmly established its position as one of the most preferred leisure and shopping destinations in the western suburbs. The

mall has consistently endeavored to create memorable customer experiences throughout the year. High-end brands, delightful

gourmet experiences, and entertainment zones – the mall caters to all age groups.

About Sopan Trust:

SOPAN (Society of Parents of Children with Autistic Disorders) is a registered NGO working for autism and related

developmental disabilities. It began in 2002 as an initiative of a group of parents whose children with autism needed education

and training. Prior to 2002, provision of services for children with autism was at a nascent stage. The NGO was started by a

group of parents. Today SOPAN manages 4 centres which provide services to children with autism and disabilities. SOPAN also

runs the B.Ed course in Special Education (Autism) which is affiliated to University of Mumbai and recognized by Rehabilitation

Council of India. SOPAN has also acquired land at New Panvel to set up similar services for children in that area and also set up

a respite care service.