Web Performance Market: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2017-2023

Market Overview:

Web performance market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for web performance solutions and services across various industry verticals. Additionally, innovations and advancements in technology, and increasing market for web performance solutions owing to the growth of ecommerce industry is adding fuel to the growth of the web performance market.

Akamai Technologies, Inc., CA Technologies, Inc., Cavisson Systems Inc., CDNetworks, Cloudflare, Inc., Dynatrace, F5 Networks, Inc. and IBM are some of the leading players in the market. Akamai Technologies offer web performance solutions which help the consumers in empowering the business operations with fast and personalized web experiences for cloud-based applications. The company offers a tightly integrated suite of web delivery and optimization technologies. Along with web performance solutions, the company also provides media delivery, cloud security and various other solutions and services to the consumers. The company focusses on offering innovative solutions and keeps up with the fast pace of the technological advancements. Increasing push towards the use of web performance solutions across different industry verticals is one major factor driving the growth of web performance market. Due to the convenience being provided to the users with the adoption of web performance solutions, the growth of the global web performance market is anticipated.

The global Web Performance Market is segmented by component, organization size, deployment, and vertical. The vertical segment is classified into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, transportation, automotive and others. However, the IT & telecommunication sub-segment is expected to hold a major share of the global web performance market during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing dependency of business operations in IT and telecommunication sector on web. However, the lack of awareness regarding the web performance solutions and high deployment costs are major factors that could pose as a hindrance in the growth of global web performance market. Also, increasing demand for quick deployment solutions and low budget constraints of small and medium enterprises are other major factors which may hamper the market growth.

Get Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5609

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global web performance market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 6 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Akamai Technologies,

(U.S.),

CA Technologies, (U.S.),

(U.S.), Cavisson Systems Inc. (U.S.),

CDNetworks (South Korea),

Cloudflare, Inc. (U.S.),

Dynatrace (U.S.),

F5 Networks, (U.S.),

(U.S.), IBM (U.S.),

Micro Focus International plc. (U.K),

Netmagic Solutions (India),

Neustar, Inc. (U.S.),

New Relic, Inc. (U.S.),

ThousandEyes, Inc. (U.S.),

ZenQ (U.S.).

Regional Analysis

The global web performance market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of web performance applications across various industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing and IT and telecommunication among others.

Segments

The global web performance market is segmented by component, organization size, deployment and vertical. Based on the component, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is further classified into web performance monitoring, web performance optimization, and web performance testing. Whereas, the services segment is further classified into managed services, consulting services, and implementation services. Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on the deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Whereas, based on vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, transportation, automotive and others.

Access Report Details @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/web-performance-market-5609

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Government Bodies

Consulting Service Providers

Technology Providers

System Integrators

Software Vendors

Web Content Developers

Service Providers

Cloud Platform Providers

Mobile Application Developers

Communication Service Providers (CSPs)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

Continues…

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Web Performance Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Web Performance Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Web Performance Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continues…

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Web Performance Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Web Performance Market

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com