Water Treatment Chemicals Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2017 to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Waterborne Coatings Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Waterborne Coatings Market by Products (Polyurethane, Alkyd, Acrylic, PTFE, Epoxy and Polyester), Application (Wood, Architectural, General Industrial, and Protective, Coil, Automotive, Packaging, Marine and Others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Waterborne Coatings Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Waterborne Coatings Market. The global waterborne coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. Factors driving the growth of this market include increasing demand form emerging economies and growing applications of the waterborne coatings as well as rising demand for waterborne coatings over the solventborne coatings.

Acrylic Resin Waterborne Coatingsare estimated to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in 2017

By product, the waterborne coatings market is classified into polyurethane, alkyd, acrylic, PTFE, epoxy and polyester. The acrylic segment is expected to lead the global waterborne coatings in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing adoption acrylic resin owing to its durability and hardness and increasing demand for the acrylic resins from the constriction and automotive industries especially in the emerging economies.

Architectural Application is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market during the Forecast Period

Based on end user, the waterborne coatings market is categorized into wood, architectural, general industrial, protective, coil, automotive, packaging, marine and others. The architectural segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global waterborne coatings market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of waterborne coatings in the architectural application coupled with continue growth in the architectural sector owing to rise in consumers disposable income are the key factors driving the growth of this application segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Based on region, the waterborne coatings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the waterborne coatings market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as accessibility to waterborne coatings owing to increasing disposable income and growing automotive & construction industry across the region.

Companies Profiled Covered in this Report:

The report profiles some of the key companies in the waterborne coatings market including RPM International Inc., The Valspar Corporation, Tikkurila Oyj, Akzo Nobel N.V, Berger Paints India Ltd, BASF, PPG Industries Inc, Axalta Coatings Systems LLC, Kansai Paint Company Limited, and Nippon Paint Company Limited.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global waterborne coatings market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of waterborne coatings market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the waterborne coatings market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the waterborne coatings market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Waterborne Coatings Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global waterborne coatings market

4. Global Waterborne Coatings Market by Product 2017 – 2023

4.1 Polyurethane

4.2 Alkyd

4.3 Acrylic

4.4 PTFE

4.5 Epoxy

4.6 Polyester

5. Global Waterborne Coatings Market by Application 2017 – 2023

5.1 Wood

5.2 Architectural

5.3 General Industrial

5.4 Protective

5.5 Coil

5.6 Automotive

5.7 Packaging

5.8 Marine

5.9 others

6. Global Waterborne Coatings Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Waterborne Coatings Market by Product

6.1.2 North America Waterborne Coatings Market by Application

6.1.3 North America Waterborne Coatings Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Waterborne Coatings Market by Product

6.2.2 Europe Waterborne Coatings Market by Application

6.2.3 Europe Waterborne Coatings Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Coatings Market by Product

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Coatings Market by Application

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Waterborne Coatings Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Waterborne Coatings Market by Product

6.4.2 RoW Waterborne Coatings Market by Application

6.4.3 RoW Waterborne Coatings Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 RPM International Inc.

7.2 The Valspar Corporation

7.3 Tikkurila Oyj

7.4 Akzo Nobel N.V

7.5 Berger Paints India Ltd

7.6 BASF SE

7.7 PPG Industries Inc

7.8 Axalta Coatings Systems LLC

7.9 Kansai Paint Company Limited

7.10 Nippon Paint Company Limited

