“United States Pediatric Vaccine market is likely to reach nearly US$ 10 Billion by 2024.

Scope of the Report:

Growth in US pediatric vaccine market can be attributed to factors such as increased disease awareness, growing public acceptance, increasing government focus on immunization programs and increased government funding for the vaccine development. The research report titled “United States Pediatric Vaccine Market 2017 – Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities Segmentation and Forecast to 2024” examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The study describes an in–depth analysis of the United States pediatric vaccine market. The report contains a granular analysis of the market segmentation, reveals facts on the market size, volume and revenues and provides forecasts through 2024.

The report also provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the top 10 pediatric vaccines by disease indication. On the basis of disease indication, the top 10 pediatric vaccines provide an in-depth analysis of doses administered number of children being vaccinated and market size. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States pediatric vaccine market. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States pediatric vaccine market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, pediatric vaccine portfolios and latest development & trends of the pediatric vaccine market.

Major Pediatric Vaccines (Disease Indication) Covered Under This Report Are:

• Diphtheria, Tetanus & Pertussis (DTap)

• Hepatitis A

• Varicella/Chicken Pox

• Pneumococcal

• Haemophilus Influenzae Type B (HIB)

• Polio

• Rotavirus

• Hepatitis B

• Influenza Pediatric

• Measles, Mumps & Rubella (MMR)

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

• Sanofi Pasteur

• GlaxoSmithKline(GSK)

• Merck & Co.

• Pfizer Inc

• Grifols

Key Deliverables in the Study

• Market Definition for the specified topic along with identification of key drivers and inhibitors for the market

• It provides a growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

• It provides a seven-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow

• It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

• It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current pediatric vaccines portfolios and latest development and trends.

