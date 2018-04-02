Telecom Cloud Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2022

Telecom Cloud Market – Overview:

Telecom cloud refers to the shift of telecom providers and users to cloud based technologies from traditional landline services. Telecommunication operators provide a wide variety of services on cloud which include virtual computing, dedicated computing, office communicators, share point, sales force automation, video surveillance, and device management. The demand for cloud based services in telecom industries will be driven by public access to internet through technologies like 3G, 4G, broadband, and fibre optic network technology. Cloud computing provides an innovative business model for data centres, thereby helping telecom operators to promote business innovation and higher service capabilities.

The telecom operators are restructuring their businesses to shift on cloud with an objective of providing services in the 3G and 4G markets. Telecom cloud computing also supports monitoring and deployment of resources. It can deploy necessary resources such as networks, servers, storage, applications, and services, for supporting the development of business and responding quickly to market requirements to help telecom operators gain larger market share. By deploying the cloud computing techniques, 3G technology is made compatible in different equipment, software and network to enable the customers in accessing data over cloud.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Global Telecom Cloud Market has been valued at USD ~29 Billion by the end of forecast period with CAGR of ~20% during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Global telecom cloud Market: – AT&T Inc.(U.S.), China Telecommunications Corporation(China), Telus Corporation(U.S.), T-Mobile International AG(Germany), Verizon Communications, Inc.(U.S.), Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc.(U.S.), NTT Communications Corporation(Japan), CenturyLink, Inc.(U.S.), BT Group PLC (U.K.) and Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia) among others.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2027

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

“Among all cloud platforms of telecom cloud, Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is expected to show highest growth rate in the forecast period. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is a platform where the capability provided by the cloud service provider to the cloud service user facilitates the provision processing, storage, intra-cloud network connectivity services such as VLAN, firewall, load balancer, application acceleration, and other fundamental computing resources of the cloud infrastructure. Here, the cloud service user are able to deploy and run arbitrary application. In Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), the cloud service user has control over operating systems, deployed applications, and possibly limited control over selecting networking components such as host firewalls. Furthermore, the Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is expected to gain high importance owing to its feature of accessing the remote datacenter infrastructure such as networking services. ”

Market Research Future Analysis shows that North America is expected to experience a high growth in the telecom cloud market owing to its major focus on leveraging smart technology in the digital era which is driving high usage of cloud based services in the region. The growth in North America region can also be attributed to factors such as increasing technologically advanced solutions and services, high penetration into the growing industries and the presence of big organizations endorsed with talent. Europe is forecast to avail full benefits of big data of telecommunication companies by making it possible to effectively use the generated data globally. The highly developed infrastructure in the European region is facilitating the deployment of high bandwidth networks thereby enhancing European telecom cloud market.

Market Segments:

The Global telecom cloud Market has been segmented on the basis of services, applications, solutions, cloud platform and end users. Services include communication as a service and network as a service. Applications comprises of billing and provisioning and traffic management among others. Solutions include Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC), Content Delivery Network (CDN), WebRTC and Over-the-Top (OTT) among others. Cloud platform include SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. End users comprises of banking, healthcare, government, transportation and entertainment among others.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/telecom-cloud-market-2027

Intended Audience