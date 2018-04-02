Solid State Drive (SSD) Market to reach a market size of $18.4 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market, published by KBV research, the Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market size is expected to reach $18.4 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Internal market holds the largest market share in Global Solid State Drive Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The External market would attain market value of $7,295.4 million by 2023.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Intel Corporation and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are the forerunners in the Solid State Drive market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Solid State Drive Market
Solid State Drive Market Size
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Solid State Drive in 120 GB – 320 GB Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 11.8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Solid State Drive in 320 GB – 500 GB Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Solid State Drive in 500 GB- 1 TB Market.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of BiTMICRO Networks, Inc., Intel Corporation, Kingston Technology Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Microsemi Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seagate Technology Plc., SK Group (SK Hynix, Inc.), Western Digital Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation.
Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size Segmentation
By Type
External
Internal
By Storage
120 GB – 320 GB
320 GB – 500 GB
500 GB – 1 TB
1 TB – 2 TB
More Than 2 TB
Less Than 120 GB
By Geography
North America Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size
US Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size
Canada Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size
Mexico Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size
Rest of Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size
Europe Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
Germany Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
UK Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
France Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
Russia Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
Spain Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
Italy Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
Rest of Europe Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
Asia Pacific Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
China Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
Japan Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
India Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
South Korea Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
Singapore Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
Malaysia Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
LAMEA Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
Brazil Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
Argentina Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
UAE Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
Saudi Arabia Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
South Africa Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
Nigeria Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
Rest of LAMEA Solid State Drive (SSD) Market
Companies Profiled
BiTMICRO Networks, Inc.
Intel Corporation
Kingston Technology Corporation
Micron Technology, Inc.
Microsemi Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Seagate Technology Plc.
SK Group (SK Hynix, Inc.)
Western Digital Corporation
Toshiba Corporation
