School And Campus Security Market 2018-2023: Key Players – Cisco Systems Inc, Axis Communications, Genetec Inc. TM., Apollo Video Technology, SEICO Security

Market Highlights

The development of innovative technologies has encouraged the growth of the internet protocol based cameras which is expected boost the school and campus security market over the future.

The global school and campus security market was dominated by few players. However, due to rapid increase in the number of crimes and the increasing demand for security in schools and universities are boosting the overall growth of the market. The market is growing in the North-American region as it holds the largest share for access control majorly due to digitization and interconnected environment. Therefore, the demand for access control is expected to boost the school and campus security market. Also, the card based authentication and biometric solutions are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

The global school and campus security market is expected to reach approximately USD 2.54 billion by the end of 2023 with 19.7% CAGR during forecast period 2018-2023

Study Objectives of School and Campus Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global school and campus security market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the global school and campus security market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, hardware & software and region.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global school and campus security

Key Players

The key players in the global School And Campus Security Market include- Honeywell Security Group (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc (U.S.), Pelco Products Inc (U.S.), Axis Communications. (Sweden), Plustek Inc (U.S.), Genetec Inc. TM. (Canada), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.,Ltd (China), Apollo Video Technology (U.S.), A & T Network System. (India), SEICO Security (U.S.), Bosch Security Systems Inc. (U.S) among others.

Market Research Future Analysis

The global school and campus security market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Access control segment of school and campus security market globally drives the market majorly due to increasing demand for safety measures from countries such as China and India. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

Asia-Pacific region expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023 majorly due to high implementation of new technologies, large number of market players, growing security concerns and government initiatives to protect terrorism and criminal activities are the factors contributing to the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India are implementing various security solutions such card authentication, biometric to track the number of students with in the premises.

Regional Analysis-

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share, owing to increased adoption of new technological solutions, increasing demand for security concerns and increasing investment in infrastructure in schools and universities. Countries such as U.S. and Canada contributes largely to school and campus security market, majorly due to increasing in education security spending which benefit from the educational building construction expenditures, increasing security upgardation, growing competition in developing innovative products such as IP video surveillance camera and the decreasing product prices.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to technological developments, increasing criminal activities and terrorist attacks.

Intended Audience

• Manufacturers

• Distributors

• Research firms

• Consultancy firms

• Software Developers

• Vendors

• Semiconductor Manufacturers

• End-user sectors

• Technology Investors

