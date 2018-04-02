Port and Coastal Infrastructure Event in Vishakhapatnam

The Government of India is going to organise two day event at Vishakhapatnam in partnership with CII on 3rd and 4th of April 2018. The theme of this event is ‘Port and Coastal Infrastructure’. Mr. Kailash K Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Shipping will be addressing “Enhancing port and coastal infrastructure, a primer on potential areas”. It will be organised at Utsav Hall, Fairfield by Marriot.

It aims to seek participation of eminent experts, policy practitioners, bilateral partners, officials from central government, industry leaders and representatives of Multilateral Development Banks including Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to deliberate on the pertinent issues relating to financing, institutional and regulatory environment, technological options for sustainable future, financial sustainability and other relevant aspects.

The Event will focus on ‘Blue Economy’ for the economic growth. Most of the countries access seas and oceans for economic growth, activities like fishing, deep sea mining and oil explorations are old but are of great economic value, it will focus towards improving and expending the gateways to reduce the cost of cargo and promote marine tourism and ocean based livelihood.

Coastal infrastructure would improve the access to coastal areas and would facilitate mainstreaming marine economy with overall development process. Indian Ocean is a major sea route for trade in the world, globally the port and shipping industry grapples with excess capacity, regulatory inertia with respect to new port development, transshipment facilities, and so on.

The Blue Economy is determined to initiate appropriate programs for sustainable harnessing of ocean resources, research and develop relevant sectors of oceanography, assess stock marine resources, introduce marine aquaculture deep sea/long line fishing and biotechnology and develop human resources. To promote smart, sustainable and inclusive growth and employment opportunities within the Indian Ocean region maritime economic activities are the objective of the ‘Blue Economy’.

Marine tourism is a growing industry which is contributing to economic growth and generating employment. Sustainable coastal tourism can assist with the preservation of artisanal fishing communities, allow for subsistence fishing, protect the environment, and make positive contributions to sustainable economic development.