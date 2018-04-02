Packing Supply Re-Launch New Website & Design

PackingSupply.in announced today the launch of its all new and revamped website. The new completely redesigned website offers customers a richer browsing and buying experience. The website also offers updates on industry news, blogs and packaging tips for different business.

The new website gives a friendly user experience with a simple interface and an enriched shopping experience. It also boasts of easy access to all the essential information, understanding of the different types and sizes of packaging material available along with pricing. The clean and fresh design is created to give the customers a happy shopping feeling along with a trustworthy payment gateway.

“The new website is robust and gives better understanding of the extensive range of packaging products that PackingSupply offers. We have introduced over 50+ new products and ensured that our customer is not confused at any stage of the buying process. The new shipping model we have introduced will surely impress our customers,” suggests Semil Shah Digital Marketing Manager, PackingSupply.in.

PackingSupply.in has introduced a unique shipping feature with this new website launch. Customers will now be able to choose their shipping partners depending on the service available at their location and the budget that suits their requirement. Our patrons and new visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and subscribe to our emails at info@packingsupply.in for updates and information regarding the new products and market trends in packaging.