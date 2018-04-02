Oriental Pearls makes final shortlist in three categories at Gulf Real Estate Awards

Dubai, United Arab Emirates- Oriental Pearls Real Estate Development, have made the final shortlist in three different categories at the prestigious Gulf Real Estate Awards 2018, for their trend-setting, premium development for upscale living, Royal Pearls, that is rapidly taking shape in Dubai’s Meydan One district.

The Gulf Real Estate Awards is among the region’s most prestigious awards that recognises and rewards excellence in the extremely competitive real estate sphere in the GCC region. Oriental Pearls have made the shortlist in three categories – Best Real Estate Project (Luxury residential), Best Real Estate Project (Off-plan) and Best Architectural. The shortlisting was made following a thorough evaluation of their submitted entry by a panel of independent judges.

The shortlisted candidates will now make individual presentations over the two day finals on March 20 and 21, following which the winners will be declared by the judge at the grand Awards Gala, after giving due weightage to both the presentation and the initial submissions.

“Being selected for the finals in three separate categories in the face of tough competition from the region’s top real estate developers, is indeed a great honour for Oriental Pearls and an important acknowledgement of the excellent standards in architectural design, concept and innovation maintained by the Royal Pearls Community development,” said Ma Guolong, CEO of Oriental Pearls Real Estate Developers.

Offering smart, ultra-modern living spaces in a pristine, upscale location within easy reach of key urban hotspots and ensconced in a serene resort-like setting, Royal Pearls offers discerning customers a chance at a unique lifestyle experience.

Royal Pearls will be a one-of-its-kind 4.6 million square-foot master-planned development, with 1,565 choice freehold apartments being offered in the first phase. At the hub of the Meydan Development, the community is precisely engineered to offer superior living spaces, surrounded by swathes of greenery as well as interspersed with leisure and entertainment facilities. In short, an oasis of serenity, conveniently located within reach of the city’s business, financial and entertainment hubs.

Royal Pearls also supports The Smart Dubai initiative and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to promote efficient and safe services for the community. When complete, the community will offer resident a full suite of home automation, smart security, and networked facilities management services.

Royal Pearls is designed as a residential haven in the heart of the Meydan Development, and ensconces in cosy, landscaped surroundings enveloped by finely manicured green cover. The project enables residents to gain easy access to four major highways—Al Ain Road (E66), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), Al Khail Road (E44) and Emirates Road (E611).

The Royal Pearls community has been designed to offer residents a multitude of well-planned facilities set out across key locations of the master plan. Royal Pearls has carefully curated all its amenities throughout the smart community in keeping with the needs of contemporary living of global standards.

At the heart of Royal Pearls, will be a unique and ultra-modern community centre, surrounded by water features, and a beautifully landscaped park. Residents and visitors alike will enjoy a wide assortment of state-of-the-art attractions and leisure offerings including cafes, restaurants, a 55-seater private theatre, day care centre, multifunctional hall, spa, salon, bowling alley, squash courts and a massive fitness centre.