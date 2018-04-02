Miskas Wood Products Offering Clearout for Lumber Piles for Spring and Summer

Throughout spring and summer, Miskas Wood Products is selling lower-grade products at clearance prices. Clients looking to build their sheds and garden beds should take advantage of this sale.

[Georgetown, 02/04/2018] – Miskas Wood Products, the leading wood moulding supplier in Brampton and Georgetown, is holding a clearout for its low-grade wood products and last year’s inventory. The special is on a first come, first serve system, and is scheduled to last throughout the spring and summer seasons.

Outlet Lumber Materials

Lower-grade wood products and items from last year’s inventory have been marked down. These include pine, white cedar, and spruce wood products, as well as live-edge maple and red oak slabs. Last year’s inventory includes rough cuts of white cedar pile in different sizes.

These lumber products, though of a lesser quality than their usual products, are great for projects such as sheds, garden beds, rustic accent walls, and many others. However, these discounted products have limited quantities and are sold in full piles.

Green Business Practices

This clearance sale can be attributed to Miskas Wood Products’ zero waste policy as part of their measures to maintain a sustainable business practice. As much as possible, the company avoids letting any wood go to waste.

Smaller pieces of its finger-jointed products use smaller, lower-grade pine on quality products which otherwise would have been considered a waste. All wood bits that would have been wasted during production are made into wood chips which local farmers use as natural fertiliser.

Miskas Wood Products uses Eastern White Pine, a lightweight but durable wood. It is grown locally in Ontario, reducing the business’ need for transportation and cutting down its carbon footprint.

About Miskas Wood Products

Miskas Wood Products is a family-owned lumber business focused on selling retail wood moulding and other lumber products. They are the leading wood moulding supplier in Brampton and Georgetown.

Miskas Wood Products has years of experience and prides itself on its high-quality products made with green, environment-friendly procedures.

For more information, visit https://miskaswoodproducts.com/ today.