Meningococcal Vaccines Market to Reach a Value of USD 4,450.4 Million by 2022

Competition in the global meningococcal vaccines market is speculated to escalate due to rise in local manufacturing, states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a research report. The meningococcal vaccines market is immensely competitive with several big and small vendors. Vendors are going into strategic tie-ups to encourage and produce drugs. GSK, Sanofi, and Pfizer are some of the leading players in the meningococcal vaccines market. In recent times, the innovative solutions and its implementation through huge campaigns and programs in different regions such as sub-Saharan Africa, has reduced the meningococcal from spreading further. Apart this, various manufacturers are moving their base to developing economies to explore the scope of better business environment in those regions. Countries like China, and India are the main target for the investors to establish their developmental hub, due to the availability of cheap manpower, skilled labors, comparatively low manufacturing cost.

Between 2014 and 2022, the global meningococcal vaccines market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 12.40% to reach a value of USD 4.450.4 million by 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a good pace in coming times. The significant improvement in the regional market is will be supported by the governments with awareness programs and immunization campaigns.

The meningococcal disease is triggered mainly due to environmental factors and low immunity. The effect and the rise in the incidence is totally dependent on the age, geographical location, and time. These factors can have either subtle or adverse effects on the patients accordingly. Increased prevalence of disease and rising awareness about its prevention through vaccinations are one of the major driving factors for the growth in the market. Moreover, various organizations all over the world are also taking initiatives by conducting vaccinations and disease awareness drives, for example fundraising events, and summits to educate the masses about the disease and ways to prevent it. These awareness measures will also propel the usage of meningococcal vaccines that in turn will boost the market growth.

Advent of advanced serotype B vaccinations from huge worldwide drug makers, for example, Novartis and Pfizer, are acting as the major driving force behind the meningococcal vaccines. The mandate of vaccination programs across the globe has immensely benefited the global market in recent times. Increment in subsidizing from the legislature of compulsory vaccinations during childbirth will likewise lessen expensive and unaffordable costs of patients and rise in moderate access to meningitis vaccines. The disease is common among people suffering from asplenia, infants, and adolescents, with a rising mortality and morbidity rate. So, because of this high occurrence of meningococcal infection every year, it is probably going to empower utilization of the vaccine. Even the government is also coming up with various educative and awareness program for school children.

The prime hindrances of the market incorporate cost wars for the vaccines from similar kind of drug makers that may wipe out a more noteworthy client base and diminish general scope of customers. Although the polysaccharide vaccines were the initial ones to be used in treating the disease, but its usage declined due to its low immunity in infants, the inability to produce proper immunologic memory response, and being over-responsive in case of repeated doses. The other hindrance incorporates expanding money related severity in the European countries, which is expected to hamper the R&D base for the antibodies. Further, serotype mismatch and no proper coverage over nations is probably going to contrarily influence the demand for the vaccines. Moreover, due to late evaluation of the disease on regular basis because of low cost-effectiveness may adversely affect the market for meningococcal vaccines over the long haul in the developing countries.

Nevertheless, due to prominence of prevention modes, along with the attempts to overcome the drawbacks, the combination vaccines segment is anticipated to grow rapidly. These vaccination with organisms such as Haemophilus influenza type B, also fuels the increase in growth for meningococcal vaccines.

