Magic Bus selects CloudFronts Technologies to implement its Analytics platform on Microsoft Power BI and SQL Server

April 02, 2018

Magic Bus (www.magicbus.org) has announced that they have selected CloudFronts Technologies (www.cloudfronts.com) as their Implementation partner for implementing the Microsoft PowerBI Analytics Platform.

Magic Bus is one of the largest poverty alleviation programmes in India, working with 400,000 children, 2000 direct employees and 8,229 volunteer mentors in 22 States and 77 districts of India. Our activity-based sessions are carried out across 820 schools. We work with India’s poorest children and young, taking them from a childhood full of challenges to a life with meaningful livelihoods. We equip young people with the skills and knowledge they need to grow up and move out of poverty.

Magic Bus is on the path to its next-generation operating model. This model involves continuous improvements in stakeholder journeys and business processes by leveraging technology and improved work process in a synchronised manner. An enterprise-wide focus on beneficiary & funder journeys is key, as it orchestrates technology, operations and support functions in an agile manner.

“Data is the secret sauce bringing all these together. We are making a shift towards data-driven culture and institutionalising use of data to drive decision-making across levels. One of the goals is enabling every stakeholder to get a view of their performance in an easy, transparent and near-real-time manner. Towards this, we’re excited to launch the development of our Operations Dashboard, in partnership with CloudFronts. The dashboard will provide time, funder and geography-based insights on programme health, programme quality, operational efficiency & participation. We are positive these efforts will help us in delivering better Social ROI to our investors”, says Nitin Aurora, Director of Technology at Magic Bus.

About CloudFronts – CloudFronts is a Microsoft Premier Gold Partner based out of Mumbai, India. ‘Empowering Organizations’ with technology is at the heart of our culture and our team is focused on enabling and empowering people and organizations do more with technology. CloudFronts is 100% focused on deploying solutions built on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365, Office 365, Power BI and Azure. You can reach us at info@cloudfronts.com or call us at +91 750 670 2525