Latest Research on Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Forecast 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Condensers, Chelating Agents, Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants &Flocculants, Ph Adjusters &Stabilizers, Scale Inhibitors, Anti-Foaming Agents and Others), End Users (Oil &Gas, Chemical, Pulp &Paper, Municipal, Food &Beverage, Power, Mining and Others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Water Treatment Chemicals Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market. Global water treatment chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. Factors driving the growth of this market include growing consumption of water and stringent government regulations regarding the waste water treatment and rising population as well as growing demand for water treatment chemicals from several end use industries.

Coagulants and Flocculants are estimated to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in 2017

By type, the water treatment chemicals market is classified into condensers, chelating agents, corrosion inhibitors, coagulants & flocculants, Ph adjusters & stabilizers, scale inhibitors, anti-foaming agents and others. The coagulants & flocculants segment is expected to lead the global water treatment chemicals in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include favourable government regulations ensuring proper quality and growing demand for clean water.

Municipal Water Treatment Chemicalis estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market during the Forecast Period

Based on end user, the water treatment chemicals market is categorized into oil & gas, chemical, pulp & paper, municipal, food & beverage, power, mining and others. The municipal segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period. The heavy demand for clean water coupled with growing population and treatment of water at Municipal Corporation meeting the stringent government regulations ensuring public health are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Based on region, the water treatment chemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the water treatment chemicals market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as growing population in the countries such as India and China which leads to heavy demand for clean water and rapid urbanization & industrialization in the region.

Companies Profiled Covered in this Report:

The report profiles some of the key companies in the water treatment chemicals market including Kemira OYJ, Lonza, Suez S.A, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Solenis LLC, Ecolab Inc., Snf Floerger, Baker Hughes Incorporated, and The DOW Chemical Company.

