Knowledge@Wharton High School invites applications for its fourth annual summer program for international students

~Applications are now open for high school students aged between 15-18 years. Students from more than 80 countries have already registered their interest for the KWHS Global Young Leaders Academy (GYLA), which will host four sessions in 2018~

Knowledge@Wharton High School (KWHS), a member of the Knowledge@Wharton global network, part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, is accepting applications to its upcoming summer program, KWHS Global Young Leaders Academy. KWHS promotes global financial literacy, entrepreneurship and leadership among high school students and educators around the world. The KWHS Global Young Leaders Academy (GYLA) will conduct four two-week sessions from June to August in 2018 (Session A: June 2-16; Session B: June 16-30; Session C: July 7-21; Session D: July 21-August 4), at the Philadelphia campus of The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. High school students aged 15-18 years are eligible to apply through BrainGain Magazine, a leading study-abroad online portal that is collaborating with KWHS on this program.

GYLA provides a deeper understanding of entrepreneurship, business and personal finance and equips students with the skills to excel in a global marketplace. The program includes a session on U.S. college admissions to help students understand the experience of applying to American colleges and universities. The participants also get a chance to be a part of a community-service project and receive a certificate that recognizes their volunteer hours, visit cultural centers, participate in social activities, and have a fun-filled experience at Six Flags Adventure Park. Additionally, students receive a certificate from Knowledge@Wharton High School upon successful completion of the program. Past participants have described the program as an “eye-opening experience”; “enriching and a must-do”; and one that prepares them to “function independently”, providing “insight into college life at USA” and an opportunity for “meeting people from different countries.” The two-week program costs $5,110 per student, including tuition, ground transportation, medical insurance coverage during the program, lodging and boarding. The program fee does not include international travel costs, international travel insurance and visa costs.

Mukul Pandya, Executive Director and Editor-in-Chief, Knowledge@Wharton network, says, “The Knowledge@Wharton High School GYLA provides students with the opportunity to enhance their leadership and entrepreneurial skills. More importantly, it exposes students to college life abroad while also giving them the chance to meet people from different cultures and nationalities. With each passing year, we see more and more students from across the globe, which makes the summer program a holistically enriching experience.”

KWHS Global Young Leaders Academy is a unique opportunity for high school students to experience introductory business and finance education. In the past, more than 280 students from more than 30 countries, including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Greece, China, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Singapore, and India, have attended the program. For the 2018 sessions, the program has already received interest from more than 1,000 students from more than 80 countries.

Speaking about the Wharton summer program experience, Harjiv Singh, Founder of BrainGain Magazine said, “BrainGain Magazine is glad to collaborate with Knowledge@Wharton for four years straight. The summer program at the Wharton School has seen immense growth over the years. Not only does this program give an edge to students who are inclined towards business and entrepreneurship, but also provides an insight into college life in USA.”