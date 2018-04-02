Increasing Number of Cosmetic Surgeries to Keep Cosmetic Implant Market on Growth Track says FGR.

The key drivers for the market growth square measure rising minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries, technological advancements similar to injectable fillers and viscid bear breast implants, rising range of innate face disorders and tooth deformities, and increasing awareness regarding aesthetic look. However, high value of treatment, low compensation rates, and risk of malfunctions square measure expected to hinder this growth.

Scope of the Report:

Dental implants is one in every of the foremost segments inside the worldwide cosmetic implants market. There square measure 2 major varieties of dental implants, namely, the basis type and therefore the plate type. Within the recent years, there has been a rise within the activities to develop economical techniques, materials, and styles for dental implants. This has resulted within the production of novel merchandise similar to mini dental implants, tapered implants, and narrow-diameter implants. Moreover, dental implants square measure convenient to use and square measure extremely sturdy, which can last from many years to the whole period of time of the patient. Therefore, dental implants witness higher demand, and this trend is predicted to continue in throughout the forecast amount.

The exponential surge for cosmetic surgeries is expected to fuel growth of the global cosmetic implants market. The facial implants phase is predicted to grow beside increase in range of road accidents, trauma cases, and innate face deformities and therefore the quality of celebrities among youth that motivates them to reinforce their aesthetic appearance. Injectable fillers have witnessed the next demand for facial implants thanks to advantages similar to flexibility and temporary nature thanks to that they’ll be removed simply. The breast implants was the third largest phase, thanks to the medical advancement similar to viscid bear breast implants and form-stable siloxane gel breast implants, that square measure expected to drive the market growth. Increasing awareness of aesthetic appearance with minimally invasive surgeries dominates North America in cosmetic implants market.

Market Segments:

Aesthetic and Reconstructive Technologies (AART) Inc.

• 3M Health Care

• DENTSPLY International Inc.

• Allergan, Inc.

• GC Aesthetics

• Implantech Associates Inc.

• Mentor Worldwide LLC

• Institut Straumann AG

• Sientra Inc.

• Nobel Biocare Holding AG

• Zimmer Holdings Inc

• Spectrum Designs Medical

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Polymers

• Ceramics

• Metals

• Biological Material

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Dental Implants

• Breast Implants

• Facial Implants

• Penile Implants

• Buttock Implants

• Calf Implants

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Cosmetic Implant in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

