In-Mold Labels Market Research, Analysis, Trend – Forecast to 2023

Global In-Mold Labels Market Information by Technology (Extrusion blow-molding process, Injection molding process, Thermoforming and others) Material (Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride, ABS resins and others) Application (Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Personal Care, Consumer goods, and others) and – Forecast to 2022

Market Synopsis of In Mold Labels Market

The key factor contributing to the growth of the global in-mold labels market is the automated nature of the in-mold labeling process. In-mold labeling reduced the traditional processes such as hand finishing, polishing, finishing and changing of stack mold. The raw material used to manufacture in-mold labels is polypropylene. Polypropylene is extremely versatile as a plastic material. Many manufacturers in the market are developing advanced technologies.

Food & beverage is the dominant industry due to the increase in demand for packaged food items, branded products and consumer awareness toward authenticity of the product. European region accounted for the largest share in terms of value and volume followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The share is attributed to the increasing demand for in-mold labels, increasing manufacturing output, rising income and consumption level, and growing demand for effective and efficient labeling solutions. The global in-mold labels market is expected to cross a market size of USD 4 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% by the end of 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global In-mold Labels Market

European region accounted for the largest share in terms of both value and volume followed by North America and Asia Pacific with APAC being the fastest growing market. The share is attributed to the flourishing food & beverages industries in the region. Furthermore the demand is also augmented by the increased consumption of cosmetics, mark-up products, skin care products, etc. APAC is expected to show similar results with its fastest growing market by the end of the forecasted period.

Key Players

The key players of global In-mold labels market report include CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Holding S.A, Cenveo Inc., EVCO Plastics, Fuji Seal International Inc, Huhtamaki Group, Inland Label & Marketing Services, LLC, Innovia Films Ltd and Multicolor Corporation.

