Global Video Conferencing Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth through 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Video Conferencing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” offers a clear insight about Video Conferencing Market assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter for Video Conferencing Market In the near future.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report or View Summary of Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/711

Cisco. Systems Inc. that leads the global video conferencing market has been instrumental in the development and promotion of video conferencing technology. The company offers a spectrum of newer video conferencing products that integrate voice, video, data, and software apps. These offerings have enhanced its brand image across the world.

Besides innovation, strategic acquisitions is the focus of the company to expand its outreach. For example, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired Acano Ltd. in a bid to expand dynamically in the video conferencing market.

Some other prominent companies in the global video conferencing market are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., West Unified Communications Services, ZTE Corporation, Polycom Inc., Vidyo Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, Arkadin International SAS, Logitech International S.A., Orange Business Services, and JOYCE CR, S.R.O.

Global video conferencing market is expected to be worth US$8,958.7 mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period between 2017 and 2025.

North America Market to Continue Displaying Strong Growth in Future

Amongst deployment type segments, on-premise dominates the video conferencing market in terms of revenue. However, cloud-based video conferencing is anticipated to surpass on-premise segment in terms of growth rate over the forecast period.

North America held supremacy in terms of revenue in the video conferencing market in 2016. The widespread popularity of telepresence and high adoption of managed video conferencing solutions are the key factors for the dominance of the region. The region is expected to display a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Real-time Communication among Distantly Located Teams Fuels Growth

The foremost factor driving the global video conferencing market is the increasing trend of virtual meetings with rising globalization across industries. Video conferencing allows real-time communication over long distances that benefits in the form of enhanced productivity and faster decision making. Additionally, it saves travel expenses and addresses customer queries.

In the corporate sector, video conferencing is a major communication tool used by enterprises for enhanced collaboration. It is because it allows two-way audio and video communication at minimal cost, especially in present times when organizations are focused on curtailing costs related to their means of communication. This has extended widespread opportunities for the video conferencing market.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are also increasingly adopting video conferencing solutions for communication with clients at distant locations. SMEs generally rely on managed video conferencing solutions for which only peripherals such as cameras, speakers, and microphones are need to be provided by subscriber of the service. Video conferencing infrastructure including multipoint control units (MCUs), video conferencing systems, and other advanced applications and features are provided and managed by the video conferencing service provider.

Outlook Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/video-conferencing-market

The increasing trend of mobile workforce and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) has positively impacted cloud-based video conferencing services.

On the flip side, high initial investments and high installation costs are acting as major challenges to the growth of video conferencing market. Video conferencing systems that are designed to provide a close-to-real experience of a person present in another location require high-quality video devices. These systems also need to be protected with firewalls and security software for secure data transmission that add to the cost of the system.

The report also includes key industrial developments in video conferencing market. Porter Five Force analysis which identifies bargaining power of supplier, bargaining power of buyer, threat from new entrant, threat from substitute and threat from competition in video conferencing market is also included in the report. Ecosystem analysis which identifies key stake holders in the video conferencing market is also covered in the report.

Segment trends and regional trends have also been added in video conferencing market. The report also covers segment wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Global Video Conferencing Market: Competitive Landscape

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The global players profiled in the global video conferencing market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., West Unified Communications Services, ZTE Corporation, Polycom, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated., Microsoft Corporation, Arkadin International SAS, Logitech International S.A., Orange Business Services, JOYCE CR, S.R.O. have also been added in the report.

The global video conferencing market is segmented as below:

Global Video Conferencing Market, By Deployment Type

On-premise

Managed

Cloud-based

Global Video Conferencing Market, By End-Use Industry

Corporate Enterprise

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Education

Others

Inquire about This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/711

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/